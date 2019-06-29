10 photos from the Royal Family’s visit to the Red Sox-Yankees game in London

It’s not uncommon for the Red Sox to see the Royals at a ballpark.
Boston faces Kansas City multiple times throughout the season, and the teams have a history of playing each other over the years.
On Saturday, though, the Red Sox met a different type of royals: the Royal Family, as Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle entered the team’s clubhouse in London prior to a game against the Yankees.
The first-ever MLB game in Europe started out in eventful fashion, as each team scored six runs in the first inning. Before that happened, Markle met her distant relative, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, for the first time.
Here are some photos from their visit to London Stadium.