10 photos from the Royal Family’s visit to the Red Sox-Yankees game in London

Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle entered the teams' clubhouses.

The Red Sox pose with the royals.
The Red Sox pose with the Royals prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees. –Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
It’s not uncommon for the Red Sox to see the Royals at a ballpark.

Boston faces Kansas City multiple times throughout the season, and the teams have a history of playing each other over the years.

On Saturday, though, the Red Sox met a different type of royals: the Royal Family, as Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle entered the team’s clubhouse in London prior to a game against the Yankees.

The first-ever MLB game in Europe started out in eventful fashion, as each team scored six runs in the first inning. Before that happened, Markle met her distant relative, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, for the first time.

Here are some photos from their visit to London Stadium.

Mookie Betts meets his distant relative, Meghan Markle. —Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
The Red Sox smile while chatting with Meghan Markle. —Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet Red Sox players before a game against the New York Yankees in London. —Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the stadium Saturday. —Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say hello to the Yankees. —Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
The royals receive a present for baby Archie. —Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP
Together, the couple walks onto the field at London Stadium. —Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royals look look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium. —Dan Istitene/Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look on during the pre-game ceremonies. —Dan Istitene/Pool/Getty Images
TOPICS: Red Sox Red Sox London MLB Baseball
