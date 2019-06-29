Mookie Betts meets his distant relative, Meghan Markle

LONDON — Mookie Betts met one of his relatives for the first time before the Red Sox and Yankees played at London Stadium on Saturday.

It was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and they shared a hug.

It all came about because of a Globe story published on May 7, 2018 that revealed Betts and Markle were distantly related. Jim McNiff, an amateur genealogist from Burlington, discovered the link between Betts and actress Meghan Markle, who was engaged to Prince Harry at the time. It went back to ancestors 150 years ago in Alabama.