Red Sox and Yankees each score 6 runs in 1st inning of 1st MLB game in Europe

It lasted 58 minutes, 20 batters, and 94 pitches.

Michael Chavis celebrates a home run in the first inning Saturday.
Michael Chavis celebrates a home run in the first inning Saturday. –Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
AP
2:37 PM

LONDON (AP) — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox treated fans to one of the most unusual first innings in their century-plus rivalry when they played Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Europe.

In the 2,200th regular-season meeting between the teams, New York scored six runs in the top of the first and Boston came back with six in the bottom half in an inning that lasted 58 minutes, 20 batters, and 94 pitches.

Boston’s Rick Porcello got just one out in the shortest of 324 career starts. New York’s Masahiro Tanaka got two outs and failed to finish the first inning for the first time in 149 major league starts. It was the first big league game in which both teams scored at least six runs in the first since visiting Toronto led Oakland 7-6 on June 23, 1989.

Luke Voit and Edwin Encarnación hit RBI doubles around Didi Gregorius’ two-run double, and Aaron Hicks drove a changeup from Rick Porcello 386 feet over the Boston bullpen in right field for a two-run homer on Porcello’s 33rd and final pitch.

Rafael Devers and Brock Holt had RBI singles in the bottom half around Christian Vazquez’s sacrifice fly, and Michael Chavis chased Tanaka with a three-run homer.

