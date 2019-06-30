Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox

Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019.
Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019. –Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
updated at 5:43 PM

LONDON (AP) — Britain treasures tradition, and the New York Yankees wrapped up Major League Baseball’s first trip to Europe with one of their sport’s classic customs: a late-inning pinstriped comeback.

Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh, and the Yankees overcome a four-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Sunday for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trek across the pond.

‘‘It was a pretty cool experience,’’ Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said.

DJ LeMahieu doubled off Marcus Walden (6-1) leading off the seventh and hit a two-run double against Josh Taylor later in the inning as the Yankees opened an 11-4 lead, sending 14 batters to the plate in their highest-scoring inning in four years.

Advertisement

‘‘The energy never let up,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ‘‘It felt like a huge event, these two games.’’

Boston and New York combined for 50 runs in the whack-y games, four more than in any previous consecutive matchups of the rivals. Batters totaled 65 hits, 15 doubles and 10 homers over 18 innings that took 9 hours, 6 minutes to play out at Olympic Stadium, the Coors Field of Europe.

While ‘‘Sweet Caroline’’ in the eighth inning brought the atmosphere of Fenway Park, the final out triggered the playing of ‘‘New York, New York,’’ making it seem like a summer night in the Bronx. The games at the home of the soccer club West Ham drew 118,718, a mix mostly of Americans who flew over and Britons.

‘‘Like I was telling the guys yesterday, it felt like a soccer match at the end, so it was pretty cool,’’ said New York’s Didi Gregorius, who went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth and extended New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

New York won the opener 17-13 after taking an 11-run lead and the finale after going ahead 12-4. Zack Britton ruled Britannia both days, escaping eighth-inning trouble with the tying run at the plate. New York relied on an Old Chap — Aroldis Chapman — who closed out each game and struck out the final three batters Sunday.

Advertisement

‘‘I did not think I would pitch in both games, winning by that many runs,’’ Chapman said through a translator.

Built for the 2012 Olympics, the stadium was designed for minimal wind, leading to speculation that might have been a factor in pitchers’ difficulty locating breaking balls. The temperature dropped to a more normal 73 degrees at first pitch — 20 below Saturday’s scorcher.

Shadows, glare, white seats and a swift turf left every lead perilous as a 16th century trip to the Tower of London.

‘‘The ball flies. The ground balls, too,’’ said New York’s Luis Cessa, who pitched shutout ball from the second through the fifth.

Buy Tickets

Before a sellout crowd of 59,059, the defending champion Red Sox began brightly in their alternate red jerseys. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters to hit home runs in the first inning, banging and mashing to a 4-0 lead against Stephen Tarpley, who was making his first big league start.

But Boston made a depressing Brexit in a game that took 4:24. The World Series champions dropped a season-high 11 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees (54-28), who won for the 13th time in 14 games overall and improved to 6-1 against the Red Sox this year.

‘‘Right now, they are a lot better than us, and we need to get better,’’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. ‘‘Last year, we were putting teams away. This year, we’re not doing that. … It’s not a lack of effort. I think it’s lack of execution.’’

Advertisement

Boston’s bullpen blew a save for the 17th time, second only to the New York Mets’ 21.

New York closed in the second on Gio Urshela’s RBI groundout and Brett Gardner’s run-scoring single. Eduardo Rodriguez and Colten Brewer maintained the lead through six innings, but Walden allowed all four batters he faced to reach in the seventh: LeMahieu doubled, Judge walked, Aaron Hicks hit an RBI double and Sánchez singled for a 5-4 lead.

Urshela hit a two-run single off Matt Barnes, LeMahieu’s second double boosted the lead to 9-4, Hicks had a sacrifice fly and Sánchez hit a grounder with English that bounced off the glove of Michael Chavis at first for a run-scoring error.

‘‘I don’t think we’re pressing. For me right now it’s just missing location with the slider,’’ Walden said.

Adam Ottavino (3-2) got the win. After Boston rallied in the eighth on Vázquez’s two-run single off Chance Adams, Eduardo Núñez’s RBI double and Sam Travis’ run-scoring single against Britton, Rafael Devers left the bases loaded when he grounded out.

Red Sox fans were left to console each other over a few pints. The Yankees headed to their charter home in a celebratory mood.

‘‘For me, this means a lot being back in Europe,’’ said Gregorius, who was born in Amsterdam. ‘‘It’s fun being here. It’s always a crazy atmosphere.’’

LOOKING AHEAD

The Yankees open next season at Baltimore on March 26 to start a three-game series, play three more at Tampa Bay and face Toronto in their home opener on April 2, according to details from Major League Baseball’s draft schedule, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

They host Boston from May 8-10, July 24-26 and Sept. 8-10, and they play at Fenway Park from June 12-14, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The Yankees host the Mets on July 7-8 and are at Citi Field on July 28-29.

MISTAKE

New York GM Brian Cashman said it was a mistake to have RHP Luis Severino start his throwing program without having an MRI. Severino stopped throwing last week after feeling soreness and then had an MRI, which showed his strained late muscle was only 90 percent healed. Cashman said Severino is reluctant to have MRIs because he is not comfortable going into the tube for the scan.

OLD TIMES

Boston had not homered three times in the opening inning since Aug. 14, 1979, when Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk and Fred Lynn did it at Fenway Park off Minnesota’s Pete Redfern.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Sánchez came out after jamming his left thumb while catching a pitch in the eighth. … 1B Luke Voit did not play after injuring his left abdomen Saturday.

Red Sox: LF Andrew Benintendi did not start because of leg problems.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Lefties James Paxton or J.A. Happ could start Tuesday night at the crosstown Mets.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (5-2) starts Tuesday night’s series opener at Toronto, which goes with RHP Trent Thornton (2-5).

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right.
Rob Gronkowski
Here's how you can take a photo with the Lombardi Trophy that Rob Gronkowski dented June 30, 2019 | 3:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Celtics
Celtics salvage summer with plans for swift Kemba Walker agreement, but holes remain June 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins
Bruins prospects will get their chance to shine in camp June 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Revolution Dynamo 2-1 win
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 2-1 comeback win June 29, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Revolution defender Andrew Farrell and forward Teal Bunbury celebrate Bunbury's game-winning goal for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution past Houston Dynamo 2-1 June 29, 2019 | 9:43 PM
DJ LeMahieu is on pace for career highs in multiple offensive categories in his first year with the Yankees.
Red Sox
3 reasons why Saturday was no anomaly for these Yankees June 29, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled Saturday.
MLB
Yankees out-slug Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut June 29, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker tells Hornets he's joining Celtics June 29, 2019 | 5:28 PM
The Red Sox pose with the royals.
Red Sox
10 photos from the Royal Family's visit to the Red Sox-Yankees game in London June 29, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Michael Chavis celebrates a home run in the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Yankees each score 6 runs in 1st inning of 1st MLB game in Europe June 29, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts meets his distant relative, Meghan Markle June 29, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Celtics Kyrie Irving Al Horford Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jackie MacMullan shared more anecdotes about the Celtics' chemistry troubles June 28, 2019 | 10:43 PM
1999 Women's World Cup USA
Soccer
Former U.S. soccer players Michelle Akers and Kristine Lilly on the legacy of 1999 June 28, 2019 | 4:06 PM
Robert Williams
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Robert Williams be a big contributor to the Celtics next season? June 28, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Brad Stevens is not known for choice words, but he certainly had some for the officials on Tuesday.
NBA
NBA coaches will likely be able to challenge one call per game next season June 28, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Red Sox plane photo
Red Sox
An inside look at the luxurious plane the Red Sox used to fly to London June 28, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Mrgan Rapinoe US Women's Soccer
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe won't back down, says she stands by comments about White House June 28, 2019 | 8:16 AM
USA Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
The Women's World Cup has never seen a matchup quite like USA vs. France June 28, 2019 | 7:57 AM
UConn Huskies Big East
College Sports
UConn Huskies will rejoin the Big East June 28, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Frank Edelman and Julian Edelman in 100% JULIAN EDELMAN.
Patriots
5 things we learned from the new Julian Edelman documentary June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Reflections on covering the Red Sox from a first-time, short-time beat writer June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Sean McDonough
Media
Chad Finn's mid-season grades for the cast of rotating Red Sox announcers June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola
Patriots
'How the hell did they get this past the NFL?' June 27, 2019 | 10:18 PM
David Backes Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 scenarios the Bruins may face when it comes to David Backes's future June 27, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady proved he still can throw the ball — fast June 27, 2019 | 4:02 PM
Celtics
Celtics hire Kara Lawson to be an assistant coach June 27, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees say Giancarlo Stanton is likely to return from injury in August June 27, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Bruce Arena New England Revolution MLS
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union June 27, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Joe Buck Troy Aikman NFL
Red Sox
Joe Buck on London series, MLB analytics and why announcers should stay off Twitter June 27, 2019 | 1:08 PM
London Stadium MLB series
Red Sox
What organizers have said about the origins of the Red Sox-Yankees series in London June 27, 2019 | 11:45 AM