Red Sox plan to call up righthander Trevor Kelley

The Red Sox are planning to call up righthander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Pawtucket, according to multiple major league sources. Kelley, a 25-year-old native of Providence, has been dominant for the PawSox, forging a 5-2 record and 0.96 ERA in 28 games spanning 37 2/3 innings with 8.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

The righthander features a sidearm delivery. Despite pedestrian, high-80s velocity, his combination of movement, deception, and command allowed him to induce weak contact (0.5 homers per nine innings).

Although sidearming righties typically excel against righties and struggle against lefties, the opposite has been true for Kelley, who held lefties this year to a .077/.172/.115 line. Righties hit .282/.347/.388 against him.

Kelley was taken in the 36th round of the 2015 draft out of the University of North Carolina. He joins righthander Travis Lakins (2015, sixth round), Logan Allen (2015, eighth round – now with the Padres), righthander Shaun Anderson (2016, third round – now with the Giants), righthander Mike Shawaryn (2016, fifth round), and righthander Stephen Nogosek (2016, sixth round – now with the Mets) as Red Sox draftees in the 2015-16 classes who have been called up to make their debuts in the last two months.