Blue Jays hit 3 home runs off Chris Sale, beat Red Sox 6-3

Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Drury, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammate Rowdy Tellez in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) –The Associated Press
By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
July 3, 2019

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen and Brandon Drury each hit two-run homers, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Wednesday night.

All three homers came off Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale (3-8), who lost for the first time in six starts. It’s the second time this season Sale has allowed three homers — he also did it in his opening day outing against Seattle on March 28.

Sale gave up five runs and a season-high nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also allowed five runs in his previous start, June 26 against the White Sox.

Sale came in 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA in nine career games in Toronto, but couldn’t extend that streak of dominance. Instead, he allowed at least four earned runs for the third time in three meetings with the Blue Jays. He’s 0-2 with a 7.96 ERA against Toronto this season, and has allowed 23 hits to Blue Jays batters over 14 2/3 innings.

Drury went 3 for 4 and came within a triple of the cycle. He singled in the third and doubled in the eighth.

Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack (1-0) allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings for his first career win. Waguespack was pressed into action after Wednesday’s original scheduled starter, right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, pitched 3 1/3 innings of no-hit relief in Tuesday’s 10-6 loss.

Instead, Toronto used right-hander David Phelps to open for Waguespack, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make his second career appearance.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run single off Waguespack in the third, but Gurriel halved the deficit with a two-out homer in the bottom half, his 15th.

Christian Vazquez restored the two-run lead with a solo homer in the fourth, his 13th and third in the past three games.

Jansen tied it with a second-deck drive in the bottom half, his sixth of the year and fourth in six games.

Drury ended Sale’s night with a two-out homer in the sixth, his seventh and first since June 5.

Waguespack left after Vazquez singled to begin the seventh. Left-hander Tim Mayza followed and struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. before Chavis doubled. Right-hander Daniel Hudson came on to face pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez, who flied out. Hudson ended the threat by striking out Mookie Betts.

Hudson worked the eighth and Ken Giles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Blue Jays shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3 for 3 with a walk and padded the lead with a sacrifice fly off Steven Wright in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (pectoral cramp) may need an extra day of rest before his next start, or possibly a stint on the injured list. Stroman left Saturday’s start against Kansas City in the fifth inning. He’s listed as Toronto’s starter for Thursday’s series finale. … OF Teoscar Hernández (right shoulder) sat for the second straight day.

YOU’RE A STAR

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts was one of three injury-replacements named to the AL All-Star team Wednesday. Bogaerts went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts.

ROSTER REPORT

Blue Jays: Reid-Foley was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Waguespack.

Red Sox: C Óscar Hernández was assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Boston had yet to name a starter for Thursday’s series finale.

Blue Jays: If Stroman can’t go Thursday, Toronto could promote LHP Thomas Pannone from Triple-A. Pannone has made 23 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, including two starts. He’s 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
