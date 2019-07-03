Rafael Devers homers twice, drives in 6 as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-6

Rafael Devers hits his second home run of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning.
Rafael Devers hits his second home run of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning. –Mark Blinch/Getty Images
By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
12:04 AM

TORONTO (AP) — A red-hot Rafael Devers extended his six-game hitting streak to a third country.

David Price pitched six innings to win his fifth straight decision, Devers homered twice and matched his career-high with six RBI, and the Boston Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Christian Vázquez had a homer among his three hits and Mookie Betts reached base four times for the Red Sox, who were swept in a two-game series against the New York Yankees in London last weekend. Boston lost 8-7 to the White Sox in its final game before travelling to London.

Advertisement

Devers finished 4 for 5. He hit a two-run home run in the first, singled in the second, and chased Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton with a two-run single in the third.

“Overall, he’s one of the best third baseman in the big leagues and he’s showing it on a nightly basis,” manager Alex Cora said.

After looking at strike three in the sixth, Devers went deep again in the eighth, a two-run shot off Joe Biagini. It was the fourth multihomer game of his career. The home runs were his 13th and 14th.

Devers has hit safely in six games, going 15 for 27 (.556) in that span. His streak started at home against the White Sox and continued in London before coming to Canada.

“It feels good to be performing as well as I am,” Devers said through a translator.

Boston’s slugging third baseman also homered twice in a six-RBI game against Baltimore last Sept. 26. The Red Sox won that one 19-3.

Cora and Price both said they’re disappointed Devers missed out on making the AL roster for the All-Star game.

“He’s an All-Star,” Price said. “That’s not the way it worked out but he hasn’t changed because of it. He continues to move forward with his defense, at the plate.”

Advertisement

Vázquez doubled and scored in the first, singled and scored in the third, flied out to the warning track in center in the fourth, and homered into the second deck in left in the seventh. The home run, his 12th, came off right-hander Derek Law.

Betts had two singles, walked twice, and scored three runs as the Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games north of the border.

Price (6-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, improving to 10-0 in 13 career starts as an opponent at Rogers Centre. Price made 11 starts for the Blue Jays in 2015.

Buy Tickets

“He was great,” Cora said. “Velocity was good, command was OK. He made pitches when he had to.”

Price walked a season-high four, one fewer than he had walked in his previous eight starts combined. Price has walked 19 batters in 78 1.3 innings this season. He is unbeaten since a 2-1 defeat to Tampa Bay on April 27, a stretch of 10 starts.

Right-hander Colten Brewer and lefty Josh Taylor each worked one inning before Toronto scored three in the ninth off right-hander Trevor Kelley, who was making his major league debut.

Thornton (2-6) allowed career worsts of seven runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings, the second time this season he has failed to complete three innings. Afterward, Thornton said shortstop Freddy Galvis told him he was tipping his pitches.

“Galvis told me after the game that I was doing a little something that even he could even see,” Thornton said. “We’ll take a deeper look at that.”

Advertisement

Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley replaced Thornton and pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) will pitch out of the bullpen when he rejoins the team, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Eovaldi recently resumed throwing off the mound, and the Red Sox hope he’ll be ready to return after the All-Star break. … OF Steve Pearce (lower back) will miss at least a month after injuring his knee in a fall during a rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket. Peace has been out since June 1.

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernández (right shoulder) was not available.

HIT PARADE

Boston has 15 or more hits in four straight games, matching the fifth longest such streak since 1908. Four teams have done it in five straight, but none since the Dodgers in 1970.

ROAD SWING

Devers has hit 11 of his 14 home runs on the road, including five in Toronto. He has seven career homer against the Blue Jays, more than any other opponent.

ROSTER REPORT

Red Sox: Boston selected Kelley from Triple-A before the game. To make room on the 40-man roster, C Óscar Hernández was designated for assignment.

FOR TYLER

A moment of silence was observed before the anthems in honor of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died Monday. Skaggs was 27.

“We’re a fraternity and we lost one of ours,” Cora said. “It’s sad. It puts everything in perspective.”

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (3-7, 3.82) is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA in nine career appearances in Toronto

Blue Jays: Reid-Foley was scheduled to start Tuesday. Toronto could promote RHP Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo. Waguespack made his major league debut at Tampa Bay on May 27.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox
Daniel Theis
Celtics
Celtics re-sign Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker July 3, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Soccer
Alex Morgan scores, then sips some tea July 2, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Soccer
Here's what Megan Rapinoe said after missing the Women's World Cup semifinals July 2, 2019 | 6:14 PM
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Soccer
U.S. advances to Women's World Cup final with 2-1 win over England July 2, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Megan Rapinoe starting
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe left out of the U.S. starting lineup for World Cup semifinal vs. England July 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics center Enes Kanter July 2, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Runners take part in the 34th Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Marathon
A 70-year-old shattered an age-group record. The Los Angeles Marathon says he cheated. July 2, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Seattle Reign FC's Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm's Sue Bird look on during an NCAA college basketball game between Washington and Oregon Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Soccer
Sue Bird wrote on President Trump going 'Full Adolescent Boy' on her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe July 2, 2019 | 1:28 PM
WALTHAM, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: General manager Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics speaks with the media during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 26, 2016 in Waltham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics sign French center Vincent Poirier July 2, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox made a mistake re-signing World Series hero Steve Pearce July 2, 2019 | 1:01 PM
Enes Kanter
NBA
Enes Kanter said he had just 6 minutes to decide on a Trail Blazers contract July 2, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Tacko Fall
Celtics
Celtics summer league: 5 updates on 5 players July 2, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Nathan Eovaldi hasn't pitched for the Red Sox since April 17. He'll reportedly return as their closer.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi as closer? It's panicked proof that the Red Sox bungled winter. July 2, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
How the Patriots' chief competitors changed this offseason July 2, 2019 | 7:13 AM
The Bruins signed former Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year contract.
Bruins
What lies ahead for the Bruins after the first day of free agency? July 1, 2019 | 9:10 PM
FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York. The New York Rangers' rebuild just took a giant leap forward. Winger Artemi Panarin, the top free agent available this offseason, signed a seven-year, $81.5 million deal to join the Rangers, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce terms of the deal Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
NHL
Blue Jackets breakup, Sebastian Aho offer sheet highlight Day 1 of free agency July 1, 2019 | 7:30 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 25: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the third inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MLB
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at age 27 July 1, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Kevin Durant
NBA
Warriors owner: No other player will wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 July 1, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Celtics
Michael Jordan thanked Kemba Walker for his time in Charlotte July 1, 2019 | 4:35 PM
James Dolan Knicks free agency
NBA
How New York media reacted to the Knicks' disastrous first day of NBA free agency July 1, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Celtics sign Enes Kanter July 1, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Boston, MA., 06/24/2019, Boston Celtics draft picks hold press conference at Auerbach Center---left to right, Carson Edwards, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Tremont Waters, and they were all smiles. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Celtics
The Celtics released their schedule and roster for NBA Summer League July 1, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox plan to call up righthander Trevor Kelley July 1, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Boston, MA: 10-24-17: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (left, and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Knicks Lance Thomas under the basket in second half action. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Celtics' X-factor in the 2019-20 season? July 1, 2019 | 2:51 PM
06/02/15: Boston, MA: Red Sox owner John Henry took questions from the media on the state of his team in the Press Room behind the press box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: sports topic: Red Sox-Twins (1)
Red Sox
John Henry says he's frustrated by the Red Sox' performance this season July 1, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Manny Ramirez Dan Duquette Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are still paying Manny Ramirez July 1, 2019 | 2:17 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kemba Walker promises a new style of leadership in a letter to Boston July 1, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Celtics
You can’t blame Al Horford for taking the money, but why, oh why, did it have to be the Sixers, Al? July 1, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Bruins
On opening day of NHL free agency, Bruins lose Noel Acciari July 1, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Celtics
Celtics legend Bob Cousy to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom July 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM