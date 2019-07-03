Xander Bogaerts added to AL All-Star team as injury replacement

Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts flips away his bat. –File/Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
The Associated Press
AP,
July 3, 2019

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella has been replaced on the American League All-Star team, a day after fouling a 97 mph fastball off his right shin and leaving a game against the Texas Rangers.

A first-time All-Star named as a reserve, La Stella was supposed to be replaced by Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe for next week’s game in Cleveland. But Lowe’s status also is questionable because of a right leg injury. Lowe also fouled a ball off his leg and left a game Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball also announced Wednesday that José Berríos will fill in for fellow Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who left Tuesday’s game in Oakland with a blister on right middle finger and was headed for the injured list.

Hunter Pence, the Rangers outfielder selected by fans to be the starting designated hitter, was replaced on the AL team by Xander Bogaerts of Boston. Pence has been out since June 16 with a right groin strain and was pulled off his rehab assignment Tuesday after re-aggravating the injury during a minor league game..

