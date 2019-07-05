Jerry Remy doesn’t hold back in new book

New England loves Jerry Remy. A local kid (Somerset, Mass.), Remy was an All-Star second baseman with the Red Sox. He was part of the 1978 one-game playoff and got a big hit off Hall of Famer Rich Gossage in the ninth inning of the Bucky Dent game. Retiring as a player in 1986, the Rem Dawg has been in our living rooms almost every night of the last 30 summers as part of NESN’s broadcast team.

Nothing’s been easy for Remy. Learning to get comfortable in the broadcast booth was difficult, but that was a cinch compared to a series of personal crises that have plagued his everyday life. Remy has been clinically depressed for decades, a condition first detected when he suffered panic attacks in the late 1990s. Meanwhile, a lifetime of smoking poisoned his body, and he’s been battling cancer since 2008, suffering five relapses. Worst of all, in 2013 Remy’s son, Jared, murdered Jennifer Martel, who was Jared’s fiancee and the mother of their young daughter. Jared Remy will be in prison for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

Jerry Remy has put it all down in book form, producing “If These Walls Could Talk,’’ a Triumph Books publication, scheduled for release Tuesday. Remy writes about his baseball and broadcasting careers — and his opinions on the Red Sox — before detailing his personal hardships and horrors in chapters at the back of the book entitled, “Depression,’’ “Dealing With Cancer,’’ and “Jared.’’