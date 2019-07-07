Price, Vazquez, Bogaerts lead Red Sox over Tigers for sweep

Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning.
Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning. –AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By
DAVE HOGG
AP,
July 7, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — David Price pitched one-run ball over five innings, Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Boston has won four straight and 15 of 22 entering the All-Star break.

Price struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits. He’s allowed 15 earned runs over his past 10 starts, going 6-0.

Detroit played the final eight innings without designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who was ejected for arguing a called third strike. The Tigers lost for the 14th time in 16 games, falling to 6-25 since June 1.

The first two games of the series finished after midnight because of lengthy rain delays, but the series finale was played under bright sunshine.

Heath Hembree, the fifth Boston pitcher, pitched the ninth for his second career save.

Tigers opener Gregory Soto (0-3) took the loss. He gave up two runs and three hits in two innings, raising his ERA to 8.14.

After falling behind 6-1 and 7-0 in the first two games of the series, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead. Victor Reyes drew a walk to start the first and scored on Nicholas Castellanos’s double.

The lead didn’t last long, as Vazquez hit a two-run homer with one out in the second.

Bogaerts added a two-run double off Nick Ramirez in the fourth, and Andrew Benintendi made it 5-1 with an RBI single later in the inning.

J.D. Martinez gave Boston a five-run lead in the eighth, scoring on a wild pitch. Martinez had two hits.

Brandon Dixon hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 6-3.

HOME WOES CONTINUE

The Tigers are 3-25 in their last 28 home games, a .107 winning percentage. Detroit is 12-32 at home this season.

REVENGE OF THE 2014 TIGERS ROTATION

The Tigers made their last postseason appearance in 2014, finishing a game ahead of the Royals to win their fourth straight AL Central title before being swept by Baltimore in the ALDS. On Sunday, Price became the fifth starter from that team to beat the 2019 Tigers at Comerica Park, joining Rick Porcello, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off until Friday for the All-Star break. The Red Sox resume play with a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Tigers are on the road to play the Kansas City Royals.

