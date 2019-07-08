What Rafael Devers and Ted Williams have in common

Both Boston's rising-star third baseman and the franchise's greatest ever player could've been All-Stars sooner.

Eighty years apart, Rafael Devers and Ted Williams both have cases that they should have been All-Stars before they actually were.
Eighty years apart, Rafael Devers and Ted Williams both have cases that they should have been All-Stars before they actually were. –AP Photos
By
7:48 AM

COMMENTARY

Who should be an All-Star? It can be a simple question. It can be an endless debate.

Such is the compelling and/or maddening thing about baseball arguments, and to a degree arguments in general. They usually don’t have bold-print answers to the degree that hardcore, deeply invested parties — in our case fans, which I remind is short for “fanatic” — want. Who’s the Most Valuable Player? Depends on if that word “valuable” says to you “best stats, independent of team success” or “successful team was most dependent on [X]’s contributions to that success.”

The Hall of Fame’s message to its BBWAA electorate is simply that “voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.” The balance of those factors? That’s up to the voter, and subject to being excoriated by those whose scales balance differently.

Advertisement

The All-Star question isn’t as heavy as those two, but considering the way “a [blank]-time All-Star” makes its way into near every post-playing story and career assessment, it does matter. And so, consider: Is the All-Star Game, once again a true exhibition with “this time, it counts” left in 2016, a place where we should emphasize the “Star,” or simply reward those players who had the best first half of the season?

Xander Bogaerts, by fWAR, had the third-best first half of any American League hitter, regardless of position. Alas, it took an injury replacement to get him to Cleveland for this year’s festivities, fans choosing Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco (2.9 fWAR, .882 OPS) to start and the players’ ballot tabbing Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor (2.5, .866) to back him up instead of Bogaerts (3.7, .919). It felt like a significant snub, and Bogaerts was plenty vocal about his displeasure.

And yet, Polanco’s having a really good year, the offensive star on a surprising Twins club that’s captured that region’s attention. (Twins fans were many times more passionate about voting than Red Sox fans, given the ascendant Bogaerts finished fifth.) Lindor, meanwhile, was MLB Network’s No. 4 player in the sport when the year began, a three-time All-Star by 24, and will be a hometown favorite at Progressive Field.

Advertisement

Bogaerts was absolutely worthy, but those shortstops aren’t indefensible picks for an exhibition staged in Cleveland, even if Bogaerts has a case for AL MVP, Non-Mike Trout division.

The case for Rafael Devers, whose breakout age-22 season wasn’t rewarded with an All-Star nod, is similar. Even after an 0-for-5 Sunday that snapped his 10-game hitting streak, the Red Sox finishing a rote sweep of the Tigers only memorable for Saturday’s four-hour game that followed a four-hour rain delay, Boston’s third baseman had a .324/.377 on-base/.546 slugging line. That’s a Sox-topping .923 OPS, and right there with AL starter Alex Bregman (.927) and player-picked backup Matt Chapman of Oakland (.887).

Buy Tickets

By fWAR, the three are essentially a dead heat: Bregman (3.8) the best offensively and a genuine superstar, Chapman (3.6) the best defensively, and Devers (3.4) just behind. The former two have 20-plus homers to Devers’ 16, but he outslugs both thanks to those 25 doubles and leads the majors in hard-hit balls. (Chapman, in his second full season like Devers, might’ve gotten a boost as the lone Oakland representative when the original All-Star rosters were announced.)

Devers, for his part, wasn’t outwardly upset about getting four days off when the Globe asked him last week. J.D. Martinez, part of Boston’s All-Star contingent with Mookie Betts, Bogaerts, and the coaching staff, noted in the story, “He’s one of the best players in the league right now and he’s 22. He doesn’t have to worry about one All-Star Game.”

He’ll have his day, in other words.

Just like Ted Williams did, 17 times over.

Ted Williams Wheaties ad
A 20-year-old Ted Williams in a 1939 Wheaties ad in the Boston Globe. —Boston Globe Archives
Advertisement

The Splendid Splinter played 19 seasons in the majors and was out of All-Star festivities just twice. One was 1952, when he missed all but six games due to the Korean War. The other was the only full season of Williams’s career in which he wasn’t invited to the Midsummer Classic: 1939, his rookie year.

He pretty clearly should’ve been then, too.

The eight American League managers chose the team for that seventh All-Star Game, with six outfielders making the roster. Williams was certainly worthy of the honor, with a .987 OPS, 42 extra-base hits, and an MLB-leading 70 RBIs in his first 67 games.

He was passed over for two Yankees (Joe DiMaggio, who’d played just 40 games, and George Selkirk), Philadelphia slugger Bob Johnson, and three others whose stats looked far better in an era that highly valued batting average, including Williams’s teammate, singles hitter Doc Cramer.

“More and more, it appears that the American League managers made a mistake,” wrote Gerry Moore in the Globe on July 7, 1939, four days before the game. “The sensational 20-year-old Sox rookie … every day appears more and more a standout in ability and color.”

Williams was at Yankee Stadium for the game, a 3-1 American League victory in which Yankees skipper Joe McCarthy started six of his own, but merely as a spectator in Sox owner Tom Yawkey’s box next to the dugout.

“I’m not the least bit sore they didn’t pick me,” said Williams in the days before, noting he would enjoy watching the various hitters work as much as if he played in the game himself. “Anyway, I wasn’t even hitting .300 when they picked the club.”

Williams was, in fact, hitting a paltry .293 that July 1. (Outfieldmate Cramer was at .333, though he was slugging 150 points lower than Williams.) Of course, Ted was at .302 by July 5, .323 by August, and .327 at year’s end — good enough for fourth in AL MVP voting. And when the 1940 team was chosen, he was one of nine first-time AL All-Stars, his reputation and his legend among his peers well on its way.

Not even the rosiest Red Sox glasses would compare Devers to one of the game’s all-time greats just yet. If he can continue to grow as he has in this first half, however, hammering the ball at the plate and improving his focus and technique on defense — he’s at plus-1 runs saved after being a minus-13 a year ago, and has just three errors in his last 51 games — he’ll have something in common with Ted in short order.

These All-Star selection days will start to take care of themselves, just like they did for No. 9.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Boston MA 5/27/18 Paul Pierce getting pre-broadcast advice from Heather Walker (Celtics senior director of public relations) before the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Paul Pierce weighed in on Kemba Walker and an 'aging' Al Horford July 8, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Soccer
Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Gold Cup final July 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shares an update after suffering his second stroke July 8, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning.
Red Sox
Price, Vazquez, Bogaerts lead Red Sox over Tigers for sweep July 7, 2019 | 5:07 PM
World Cup final US
Soccer
5 takeaways from the US repeating as World Cup champions July 7, 2019 | 3:40 PM
United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Soccer
U.S. wins record fourth World Cup title July 7, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Kemba Walker drives past multiple 76ers during the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Hornets GM says he doesn’t regret keeping Kemba Walker last year July 7, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Rose Lavelle World Cup final
Soccer
US gets fourth World Cup title with 2-0 win over the Netherlands July 7, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Bruins
Peter Cehlarik reportedly signs one-year deal with Bruins July 7, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Rendering for the Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Red Sox
Worcester to break ground on stadium for Red Sox Triple-A team July 7, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi lead Red Sox to 10-6 win over Tigers July 7, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Kemba Walker is now officially a member of the Celtics.
Celtics
Kemba Walker deal official, will wear No. 8 July 6, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, of Senegal, at the team's training facility in Boston.
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' 1st summer league game July 6, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Marcus Morris is reportedly heading to San Antonio.
Celtics
Marcus Morris reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs July 6, 2019 | 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson pauses during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee July 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Megan Rapinoe attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday.
Soccer
On the eve of the World Cup final, Megan Rapinoe calls out FIFA July 6, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.
MLB
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco being treated for leukemia July 6, 2019 | 2:32 PM
NBA
Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, trade for Paul George July 6, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
NBA
Pelicans-Knicks Summer League game cut short by earthquake July 6, 2019 | 2:25 AM
Soccer
A guide to the World Cup final July 6, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Unsatisfied with negotiations, Danton Heinen is taking Bruins to salary arbitration July 5, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Celtics
Dear Nets fans: Here’s what you’re getting in Kyrie Irving July 5, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Tedy Bruschi 2019 Boston Marathon
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi suffers second stroke July 5, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Carles Gil
Soccer
3 takeaways as the Revolution weathered the storm in a 2-1 win over the Rapids July 5, 2019 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski admitted he 'can’t really say' how he'll feel about retirement when football starts July 5, 2019 | 10:31 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Bruins
Marty Walsh pens heartfelt letter to Blues superfan Laila Anderson July 5, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. The Spurs won 101-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and the Wizards have found each other in their hours of need July 5, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run earlier this season.
Red Sox
The small-money pieces keep saving the big-money Red Sox from disaster July 5, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Red Sox
Jerry Remy doesn’t hold back in new book July 5, 2019 | 7:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics smiles during a game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on March 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Celtics
11 eye-popping Kyrie Irving moves from his time as a Celtic July 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM