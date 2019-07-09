The Red Sox are reportedly in trade talks for Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler

The Red Sox have reportedly emerged as early front-runners for New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Red Sox and other teams, including the New York Yankees, have begun talks with the Mets over a possible trade for Wheeler. While the Red Sox are one of the early leaders for the right-handed starter, Sherman reports that the talks are only in their early stages at the moment.

Red Sox starters have struggled this season, holding a combined ERA of 4.70, well above the league average ERA for starters of 4.46. The Sox especially need help in the back end of their rotation with Brian Johnson, Darwinzon Hernandez, Hector Velazquez, Ryan Weber, Josh Smith and Nathan Eovaldi posting a 6.56 ERA in 20 combined starts.

As the Yankees and Rays continue to lead the way in the AL East, it comes as no surprise that the Red Sox have set their sights on the talented 29-year-old Mets starter to add some depth to a struggling rotation.

Wheeler has started 19 games this season for the Mets, posting a 4.69 ERA with 130 strikeouts and only 34 walks. Wheeler has been with the Mets since being called up in 2013 and has a career ERA of 3.88 with 661 career strikeouts.