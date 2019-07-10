Red Sox release Tyler Thornburg

The Red Sox finally gave up on Tyler Thornburg and released the righthanded reliever on Wednesday, bringing to an end 2½ years of frustration.

Thornburg competed a 30-day rehabilitation assignment with Triple A Pawtucket on Tuesday but remained on the injured list. Once Thornburg refused to continue his minor league assignment, which was his right, he was released.

The Sox owe him the balance of his $1.75 million contract and Thornburg is free to sign with another organization.