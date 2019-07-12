Red Sox sign five more draft picks, including a quarterback

The Red Sox announced the signings of five additional draftees on Friday – the deadline to reach agreements with the draft class of 2019 – with perhaps the most intriguing name being a player whose next step will be not to one of the team’s affiliates but instead onto the gridiron.

The Red Sox announced the signings of 12th rounder Brendan Cellucci (a lefthanded pitcher), 13th rounder Shane Loubier (a high school righty who was signed for $500,000), shortstop Karson Simas (25th round), 31st rounder Feleipe Franks, and 32nd rounder Bradley Blalock (a righthanded pitcher).

Franks represents a fascinating wild card. The 6-foot-6, University of Florida starting quarterback hadn’t played baseball since high school. But the Red Sox took a flyer on him – much as they did another Gator quarterback, Jeff Driskel, in 2012 – on day three of the draft.