Red Sox deal for righthanded starter Andrew Cashner

He was 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the Baltimore Orioles this season.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner walks on the field during a game.
Andrew Cashner was having a bounceback year for the also-ran Orioles when the Red Sox acquired him on Saturday for a pair of teenagers. –Nick Wass / Associated Press
July 13, 2019

The Red Sox on Saturday obtained righthander Andrew Cashner from Baltimore for two minor leaguers. The Orioles included cash in the deal.

Cashner, 32, is 9-3 with a 3.83 earned run average in 17 starts for the Orioles. He is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his last five starts.

Cashner is expected to slide into the rotation on Monday or Tuesday. He last pitched on July 6.

