Foul ball injures fan at Fenway Park on Saturday night

–Getty Images/File
July 14, 2019

A woman was treated for an injury after being hit by a foul ball at Saturday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said.

“She received immediate medical attention and is doing fine,’’ Curran said in an e-mail Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

Fenway Park has a history of foul balls or bats hitting fans during games.

Perhaps the most notorious hit happened in 2015, when Tonya Carpenter, of Paxton, was struck in the face by a piece of a bat when it shattered during a game against the Oakland Athletics.

Carpenter spent a week at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and was moved to a rehabilitation center after that.

Five weeks later, Stephanie Wapenski, of Connecticut, was struck between the eyebrows by a foul ball during a game against the team’s top rival, the New York Yankees.

She was sent to Beth Israel and received 35 to 40 stitches.

Major League Baseball updated its guidelines for protective netting at ballparks and stadiums in December 2015, prompting Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy to announce new netting that would extend behind home plate to the dugouts. Higher and wider netting was installed prior to the team’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles the following season. By 2018, the netting at Fenway was extended from the dugouts to the foul lines to protect fans from foul balls and flying bats.

TOPICS: Red Sox
