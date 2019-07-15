Morning sports update: What Alex Cora sees from new Red Sox pitcher Andrew Cashner

"His stuff is actually a tick up this year compared to others."

Andrew Cashner
Andrew Cashner pitching for the Orioles in June. –Joe Nicholson/AP
10:16 AM

The Red Sox lost to the Dodgers in extra innings on Sunday night, 7-4. It was a back-and-forth game that was tied up in the bottom of the ninth by home runs from Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez.

At Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic won the men’s singles final over Roger Federer on Sunday in an epic showdown between two of the sport’s best. Several records were set, including the longest men’s singles final in Wimbledon history (four hours, 57 minutes).

The duo also combined for the longest rally in a Wimbledon men’s singles final, with 35 shots back and forth to dazzle the crowd.

Just to the north of Wimbledon, England defeated New Zealand to win the country’s first Cricket World Cup title.

Alex Cora looks to Andrew Cashner to help ‘settle the rotation’: Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered a few thoughts on newly acquired starting pitcher Andrew Cashner.

The 32-year-old right-hander came from Baltimore in a trade over the weekend in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. Cashner is 9-3 in 2019 with a 3.83 earned run average through 17 starts.

Cora hopes he can provide some much-needed stability in the rotation.

“I think this is a guy who can help us in the rotation, going deep into games,” Cora told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “This is what we’ve been looking for a while — a guy who can settle the rotation.”

“He has been throwing the ball well,” Cora explained to Cotillo. “He’s a veteran. His stuff is actually a tick up this year compared to others. They made some adjustments with him with Baltimore as far as usage. We’ll keep doing the same thing. I’ve been watching pitch the last month. Good fastball, good changeup, the breaking ball is playing. He has been going six innings against some tough competition. We won’t change too much.”

Cashner is 3-1 in his last five starts with a 1.41 ERA.

Trivia: Andrew Cashner is the latest in a long history of pitchers the Red Sox have acquired midseason. In 2013, Boston traded for a former Cy Young award winner who (like Cashner) was 32 at the time of the deal in July. Who was that pitcher?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: After helping the Red Sox win the World Series that season, he bought a Duck Boat to commemorate the championship.

A sequel for Chris Herren: After “Unguarded,” the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, told the story of former Fall River high school basketball legend Chris Herren’s battle with addiction, the same filmmaker has created a sequel.

Titled “The First Day,” it shows Herren’s visits in schools and the reaction his story evokes. The documentary will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN:

Wally bantered with Alex Rodriguez after his Green Monster photo session with Jennifer Lopez:

Random Cape Cod League facts you probably didn’t know:

On this day: In 2000, the Bledisloe Cup game between Australia and New Zealand set a rugby attendance world record with 109,874 fans packing into Sydney’s Stadium Australia. The New Zealand All Blacks stormed to a 24-0 lead before Australia staged a stunning rally to take the lead. Eventually, New Zealand would prevail, 39-35.

And in 2018, France won its second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia. French forward Kylian Mbappe became the first teenage goalscorer in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958.

Daily highlight: Michael Chavis made a fantastic catch leaning into the Red Sox dugout on Sunday night.

Trivia answer: Jake Peavy

