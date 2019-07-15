Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment

The Red Sox designated infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment on Monday, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced.

Nunez, 32, appeared in 60 games for the Red Sox this season, batting .228 (38-for-167) with two home runs and a .548 OPS. He made 21 starts at second base, six at third base, one at shortstop, and 10 as a designated hitter.

The team also recalled righthander Ryan Weber and first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis, and optioned righthander Hector Velázquez to Pawtucket

The Red Sox signed Nunez to a $9 million deal before the 2018 season As Dustin Pedroia tried to come back from knee surgery. It was one year at $4 million and a $5 million player option, which he picked up. He had a .644 OPS and negative 2.4 WAR the last two seasons.

Weber, 28, appeared in six games (three starts) with Boston this season, going 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA. He’s also made 11 starts for Pawtucket, and posted a 2.35 ERA in his last four starts.

Travis, 25, has hit .194 (6-for-31) with two RBI in 10 games for Boston this year over three stints with the club. He last played for Boston on June 30 against the Yankees in London and finished 2-for-4 with an RBI as the starting left fielder.

Velázquez, 30 made 24 appearances (eight starts) for Boston this season, posting a 5.67 ERA (29 ER/46.0 IP).