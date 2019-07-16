Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday

Andrew Cashner makes his Boston Red Sox debut at Fenway Park against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. Cashner was acquired Saturday from Baltimore for two 17-year-old prospects. The 32-year-old righty went 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors. He has gone at least six innings in his last five outings and has a 1.41 ERA since the beginning of June.

“This is the World Series champs. It’s a chance to help these guys get to where they want to go,” Cashner said. “I’m definitely looking forward to the race. It’s something I haven’t been in, really.”