Alex Cora worries more about Puerto Rico now than he did during Hurricane Maria

"I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home," Cora said.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora laughs as he returns to his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, with the World Series trophy on Nov. 3, 2018. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
Alex Cora has never been afraid to speak his mind on issues relating to his home of Puerto Rico.

As manager of the Red Sox, Cora is aware that he has a platform to address issues that affect Puerto Rico, and he has done so in the past. An example of this was when Cora elected to not attend the team’s visit to President Donald Trump’s White House following the World Series win due to ongoing differences he has with the administration over its handling of the hurricane’s aftermath in 2017.

Recently, Cora was again asked about his home. A scandal emerged over the weekend when the Center for Investigative Journalism released 889 pages of leaked text messages from Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello and 11 male advisers and staff members in which the group made repeated homophobic and misogynistic slurs as well as other hateful remarks.

The ensuing reaction has already caused multiple officials tied to the text messages to resign.

Cora posted in Spanish on his personal Instagram account with a lengthy quote about the situation. Here’s a translation:

My platform is unique; I‘ve used it many times to tell the world where I come from. I am Puerto Rican, and I am very proud of my roots. During this journey, I have been transparent, and more so when it comes to OUR Puerto Rico, that’s why I’m writing this today. If it was hard to watch Maria hit from afar, knowing the only one in control was God, it’s even worse for me today as I see, read, and watch everything going on back home, knowing that throughout all of this, those that had or have control were elected by our people.

I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home. I start thinking about what will happen to my people in the future if things go on this way. At the same time, I am anxious to see what tomorrow will bring, if we do the right thing. We should be, and I know we can be better; we have more than enough talent to do so.

The only thing left to do, and we have done it before, is to play for the same team, stay on the same page, fight on, battle on, and never give up. We all have to pull for the same side and show not only the whole world, but also those who have put us in this situation, that #YoNoMeQuito (I won’t give up) and ‘Yes, we can.’

When asked about the situation on Tuesday, he reiterated those thoughts.

“It’s kind of sad that I feel more worried now than when [Hurricane] Maria went by,” Cora admitted, “because when Maria went by the only one that had control of it was God.”

Cora, who took the World Series trophy back to his hometown, Caguas, in November 2018, said he has had trouble processing the news.

“It’s not easy to watch what’s going on,” Cora said. “I’m disappointed, mad, and sometimes I wonder, where are we going?”

Ultimately, Cora said he remains hopeful that Puerto Rico can endure.

“You see what’s going on and it’s like, what’s going to happen?” he said. “At the same time, we’ve been through this before as a country and the only thing I can tell the people from back home is to stay together.”

So far, Rossello has maintained that he has no intention of resigning as Puerto Rico’s governor. On Tuesday, Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted her support of the ongoing protests against Rossello.

