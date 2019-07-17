For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut

“Didn’t really do a lot of things well.’’

Andrew Cashner got the start Tuesday for the Red Sox against Toronto but gave up two home runs in five-plus innings. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
12:30 AM

Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner’s Red Sox debut Tuesday night didn’t go quite as well as he would have hoped.

“I didn’t think I was very sharp,’’ Cashner said after Boston’s 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “Didn’t really do a lot of things well.’’

Cashner, who was acquired via a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, struggled to settle into a groove against a familiar divisional foe. Trouble emerged in the first inning, when Jays leadoff hitter Eric Sogard capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a line-drive single to center field.

Despite also giving up a triple, Cashner managed to escape the first unscathed. The blank scoreboard, however, didn’t last much longer, as the runs began to tally in the second. After striking out catcher Danny Jansen, Cashner walked first baseman Justin Smoak before shortstop Freddy Galvis singled to put two runners on.

Advertisement

Center fielder Teoscar Hernandez then launched a 84.4-m.p.h. changeup over the Green Monster to drive in three runs and give the Jays an early lead.

Cashner said he felt as though he kept the Red Sox in the game — and Boston’s bats helped, too, rallying to tie the score at four apiece in the fifth inning.

But come the start of the sixth, Cashner threw what he called the toughest pitch of the game: a 76.4-m.p.h. breaking ball that Smoak sent over bullpen to give Toronto a 5-4 lead and effectively ended his night.

“We didn’t keep the ball in the ballpark, and that’s very important,’’ manager Alex Cora said after the game.

Cashner’s five innings marked the first time a Sox starter in the fifth spot of the rotation has reached that point of a game since lefty Brian Johnson did so on June 22. The rest of Cashner’s stat line was rather underwhelming, though. He finished the game with five earned runs, matching his cumulative earned run total from his previous four starts with the Orioles. He also yielded eight hits, walked two, threw a wild pitch, and pegged Jansen with a changeup.

Advertisement

So, what exactly went wrong?

Cora identified his changeup as a weapon that didn’t seem as effective as it had been before. Forty of Cashner’s 92 pitches were changeups, but only two produced swinging strikes. Cashner acknowledged he lacked the typical command of his pitches and suggested he might have been a bit rusty as a result of an unusually long layoff.

Due to the MLB All-Star Break and the trade, Cashner last pitched July 6.

“I was out of my routine,’’ he said. “I look forward to getting back to my routine this week.’’

Despite the unfavorable decision, Cashner seemed appreciative of the warm welcome from the sellout crowd at Fenway Park.

Buy Tickets

“It’s great,’’ he said. “The fans have been great to me so far. It’s a great hitting team, so if you can keep the game close, you have a chance every night.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo on learning as Tom Brady's back-up: 'It was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.' July 16, 2019 | 4:11 PM
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soccer
Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her 'intolerance,' not religion July 16, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Soccer
Video: Megan Rapinoe talks teaming up with U.S. Soccer in equal pay fight on 'Late Night' July 16, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed July 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 leftover nuggets from Celtics summer league July 16, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Media
Gerry Callahan’s ouster finally gives WEEI a face lift July 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday July 16, 2019 | 3:02 AM
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, front center, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Andrew Benintendi (16), Xander Bogaerts, back center, and J.D. Martinez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis's grand slam helps Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-8 July 16, 2019 | 12:05 AM
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium July 15, 2019 | 10:18 PM
JR Smith
NBA
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure July 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots Sony Michel rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The New England Patriots play against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What impact will the Patriots' second-year players have this season? July 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment July 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy is not happy about his Madden rating this year July 15, 2019 | 2:40 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NBA
Ben Simmons, 76ers reportedly agree to $170 million, 5-year deal July 15, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Celtics
Enes Kanter is getting a kick out of fans swapping his name on Kyrie Irving jerseys July 15, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
What Alex Cora sees from new Red Sox pitcher Andrew Cashner July 15, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Opportunity knocked against the Dodgers, and the 2019 Red Sox let it pass once again July 15, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Patriots
Robert Kraft steps out with new woman July 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Dodgers beat Red Sox in 12 innings on Max Muncy's RBI walk July 15, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Steven Wright points to where he was struck by a batted ball.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steven Wright on IL, add Andrew Cashner to active roster July 14, 2019 | 6:40 PM
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. ()
MLB
Cardinals great Bob Gibson fighting pancreatic cancer July 14, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Roger Federer receives the runner up trophy from Kate, Duchess of Cambridge after losing to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Tennis
Federer comes so close to 9th Wimbledon title before losing to Djokovic July 14, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Polar Beverages President and CEO Ralph D. Crowley Jr., left, joined Pawtucket Red Sox chairman Larry Lucchino to announce that the new stadium being built for the team will be named Polar Park Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Worcester, Mass.
Red Sox
Polar Beverages CEO will be part-owner of Worcester Red Sox July 14, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Red Sox
Foul ball injures fan at Fenway Park on Saturday night July 14, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Justin Turner had a big night against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers club 4 home runs, beat Chris Sale, Red Sox 11-2 July 13, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner walks on the field during a game.
Red Sox
Red Sox deal for righthanded starter Andrew Cashner July 13, 2019 | 5:45 PM
The Revolution stayed unbeaten in league games under Bruce Arena.
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 2-2 draw against D.C. United July 13, 2019 | 3:14 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 12: Tyler Skaggs mother Debbie Hetman looks up to the sky after throwing out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim faced the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
MLB
The Angels honored Tyler Skaggs. Then, their pitchers combined for a no-hitter. July 13, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Romania's Simona Halep walks away with her trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams, left, in the women's singles final match Saturday.
Tennis
Simona Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Serena Williams' bid for 24th Slam July 13, 2019 | 12:25 PM