David Price ‘shocked’ that confrontation with Dennis Eckersley resurfaced

Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
David Price spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s game. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
4:32 PM

Red Sox starter David Price said he is “shocked’’ that his 2017 confrontation with NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley keeps resurfacing.

“That was two years ago,’’ Price told reporters in the Red Sox clubhouse before Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. “Two years. Close to 800 days. Come on, dude.’’

In July 2017, the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy reported that Price had called out Eckersley on the team plane after the 64-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher said, “Yuck,’’ in analyzing lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez’s stat line during a NESN telecast. According to Shaughnessy, Price shouted, “Here he is — the greatest pitcher who ever lived! This game is easy for him!’’ as Eckersley made his way down the aisle, and followed that up with, “Get the [expletive] out of here!’’ when Eckersley tried to respond.

Advertisement

Price has since said on multiple occasions that he wishes he handled the situation differently — something he once again reiterated Wednesday afternoon. According to Price, the pair had a meeting scheduled to address the matter in 2017, but Eckersley never showed.

“He backed out,’’ Price said. “I was going to tell him, ‘I apologize. I didn’t handle it the right way.’ But it continues to come up. There’s no reason for it. Honestly, I just think it’s trash.’’

What bothers Price the most is that Eckersley has voiced interest in moving on and, though he hasn’t yet talked to Price face-to-face, still discusses the matter in interviews. Most recently, Eckersley told the Globe’s Chad Finn in a Boston Globe Magazine piece that he doesn’t plan on saying “a word’’ to Price.

“He says he wants to move on,’’ Price said. “But he continues to go on the radio or do interviews about it. If you want to move on, move on. We’re two men. We can meet. Ain’t nothing going to happen. I yelled at you. I’m sure everybody in here has been yelled at.’’

Price was also critical of the recent MLB Network documentary featuring Eckersley, calling him out for the lack of involvement from former teammates.

Advertisement

“The one thing that definitely stood out to me is that he had zero former teammates in that [documentary],’’ Price said. “Not one talking about him. It was him talking about himself. If anybody ever does a special on me after baseball, I won’t need to go on and interview. I’ll have former teammates. I’ll have former coaches. They can all vouch for me. He didn’t have that.

“To me, that’s all you need to know. That tells the entire story right there. My teammates will vouch for me. My coaches will vouch for me. He doesn’t have that, so he has to vouch for myself.’’

Buy Tickets

In a comment to the Globe, Bruce Cornblatt, the senior producer of the documentary, said he received “100 percent’’ cooperation from Eckersley’s former teammates, naming Ron Darling, Ray Fosse, Bruce Hurst, Fred Lynn, Mark McGwire, and Jerry Remy as examples. He said the production team didn’t reach out to many “by design.’’

“This was supposed to be Eck on Eck,’’ Cornblatt said.

As for what’s next?

Price said if Eckersley ever does want to meet, he will apologize. In the meantime, he said he expects Eckersley to continue to speak about the situation. And if that’s the case, Price said he won’t back down, either.

“I’m going to stick up for myself at all times,’’ he said. “I don’t care what backlash I get. The negative attention, I’m fine with that. I’m going to speak up for myself. I’m going to stand up for myself. He either needs to move on, or we can meet. One of the two. If he says he wants to move on, stop talking about it.’’

Advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he spoke to Price on Wednesday morning but elected to keep the conversation private. He said it’s regrettable the incident keeps coming up but noted he doesn’t believe it’s a distraction for the team.

“I think we’ll be fine,’’ Cora said.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez on Twitter
Red Sox
'To the best fans in baseball, thank you!': Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez thanks Boston following his departure July 17, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics? July 17, 2019 | 5:21 PM
@celtics tweet from #AgeChallenge
Celtics
#AgeChallenge: Here's a glimpse at what Boston athletes could look like in 50 years July 17, 2019 | 4:00 PM
David Price pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Price weighed in on an old feud with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home' July 17, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Why new Celtics center Enes Kanter hasn't been traveling to games outside the U.S. July 17, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Freddy Galvis sign stealing
Red Sox
How the Blue Jays tried to block the Red Sox from stealing signs July 17, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Red Sox
For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut July 17, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Against Red Sox, Jacob Waguespack gets the win in his first MLB start July 17, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo on learning as Tom Brady's back-up: 'It was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.' July 16, 2019 | 4:11 PM
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soccer
Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her 'intolerance,' not religion July 16, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Soccer
Video: Megan Rapinoe talks teaming up with U.S. Soccer in equal pay fight on 'Late Night' July 16, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed July 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 leftover nuggets from Celtics summer league July 16, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Media
Gerry Callahan’s ouster finally gives WEEI a face lift July 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday July 16, 2019 | 3:02 AM
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, front center, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Andrew Benintendi (16), Xander Bogaerts, back center, and J.D. Martinez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis's grand slam helps Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-8 July 16, 2019 | 12:05 AM
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium July 15, 2019 | 10:18 PM
JR Smith
NBA
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure July 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots Sony Michel rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The New England Patriots play against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What impact will the Patriots' second-year players have this season? July 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment July 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy is not happy about his Madden rating this year July 15, 2019 | 2:40 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NBA
Ben Simmons, 76ers reportedly agree to $170 million, 5-year deal July 15, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Celtics
Enes Kanter is getting a kick out of fans swapping his name on Kyrie Irving jerseys July 15, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
What Alex Cora sees from new Red Sox pitcher Andrew Cashner July 15, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Opportunity knocked against the Dodgers, and the 2019 Red Sox let it pass once again July 15, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Patriots
Robert Kraft steps out with new woman July 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Dodgers beat Red Sox in 12 innings on Max Muncy's RBI walk July 15, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Steven Wright points to where he was struck by a batted ball.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steven Wright on IL, add Andrew Cashner to active roster July 14, 2019 | 6:40 PM