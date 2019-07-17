David Price still has no clue what Dennis Eckersley is all about

Dennis Eckersley did not dwell on the topic of David Price in an interview with the Globe’s Chad Finn. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff
By
July 17, 2019

There was so much more I could have included in the profile I wrote about Dennis Eckersley that will be published in Sunday’s Globe Magazine.

Anecdotes about those dazzling, doomed ’70s Red Sox of Yaz, Rice and Lynn, the teams that made me a fan for life. Heck, I wanted to hear those stories myself, not necessarily for the piece.

“What was your favorite team growing up?’’ he asked me after talking about falling in love with the ’62 Giants as a kid. “You guys in ’78,’’ I said. He laughed. “And you stuck around after that ending, huh?’’

I could have had a section on stories about his relationship with Frank Robinson, the Hall of Fame slugger and former Indians manager who brought Eckersley to the big leagues as a 20-year-old in 1975, the gruff boss who couldn’t hide his affection for the outwardly cocky kid.

Advertisement

I definitely would have loved to have gone more in-depth on his day-to-day life away from baseball and his relationship with his remarkable wife, Jennifer.

In fact, I did. But the 800-ish words I wrote about that didn’t make the cut, for good reason. I filed 2,000 more words than I was supposed to, which was supposed to come in around 2,500 words and ended up at around 3,500, I think. Remember to thank your editors, folks.

But there was nothing more to include about one topic: The infamous incident with David Price two years ago on the team plane.

I asked Eckersley about it, because it’s relevant to his second act in baseball as a beloved Red Sox broadcaster and would have been obvious in its omission.

The incident, in which Price ambushed and berated Eckersley for an off-the-cuff one-word comment he made on a broadcast about Eduardo Rodriguez’s stat line in a rehab start, still bothers Eckersley.

Price’s assertion at the time that Eckersley — who went through pretty much every peak and valley a ballplayer can during his 24-year career — didn’t understand how hard it is to play Major League Baseball might be the most tone-deaf thing I’ve ever heard from a Boston athlete. It was absurd.

Advertisement

Eckersley did not dwell on it when I asked about it. In probably three hours of conversation over two days at Fenway, we talked about the Price situation for maybe two minutes. There is not another quote in my notes about it. Like with everything else he has dealt with in his life, he was open and honest, and then we moved on to the next topic.

The story was published on our website Tuesday and drew an instant, enormous and overwhelmingly positive response. I didn’t hear a word about Eckersley’s Price quote — “I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never. [Broadcasters now board the plane before players.] I don’t really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.’’ — until Wednesday, when WEEI.com plucked it from the story, aggregated it, and posted it on their website. It was also a frequent topic of conversation on their station in the afternoon. That happens. Everyone aggregates. And sports radio exaggerates.

Buy Tickets

Then Price sent out a couple of tone-deaf tweets about it, which made it clear he saw the aggregated story, and still has no clue what Eckersley is about.

Manager Alex Cora revealed on WEEI’s OMF afternoon drive program that he talked to Price about his tweets. That did not prevent Price for dumping gasoline on the situation like a member of the Red Sox bullpen coming in with a lead.

Among the nonsense Price provided to the media on the topic before Wednesday’s game was this gem about a recent MLB Network documentary on Eckersley’s life and career:

“The one thing that definitely stood out to me is that he had zero former teammates in that [documentary],’’ Price said. “Not one talking about him. It was him talking about himself. If anybody ever does a special on me after baseball, I won’t need to go on and interview. I’ll have former teammates. I’ll have former coaches. They can all vouch for me. He didn’t have that.

Advertisement

“To me, that’s all you need to know. That tells the entire story right there.’’

It sure does. Just not in the way Price thinks.

Among those interviewed in the MLB documentary included former teammates Mark McGwire, Bruce Hurst, Ray Fosse, Jerry Remy, and Fred Lynn.

Director Bruce Cornblatt told the Globe that the production team did not reach out to many former teammates because the premise of the piece was Eck telling his own story.

In my piece, I didn’t use comments from many former teammates or ballplayers either, just because his whole story encompasses so much and there was at least some effort to be concise. I talked to some — Jim Rice and Eckersley’s former Oakland A’s teammate Rick Honeycutt among them — and didn’t end up using what they said because it was redundant with more colorful comments from the likes of former manager Tony La Russa and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, who befriended Eckersley in 1977 when they were teammates at the All-Star Game.

I desperately wanted to shoehorn in a comment from former Indians teammate Buddy Bell that was part of Eckersley’s tribute video at the Hall of Fame: “You know how a young infant starts talking, and nobody understands him except his parents? That’s like how we were with Eck,’’ says Bell.

Eckersley was close with Bell, who was in his second wedding. Scott Sanderson, his former Cubs and A’s teammate who recently died, adored him. Dwight Evans raves about him and always has. It would have been harder to find an ex-teammate that was lukewarm on Eckersley than to find 100 that love the guy.

Price told reporters that if Eckersley ever does want to meet, he will apologize for what happened in 2017.

Count me as skeptical that he even realizes what he should apologize for, from his airplane ambush two years ago, and from his clueless Wednesday too.

Might make for an interesting documentary someday, though, if only to see who vouches for him and who doesn’t.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Obituaries
Pumpsie Green, first black Red Sox player, dies July 17, 2019 | 7:48 PM
Eduardo Nunez on Twitter
Red Sox
'To the best fans in baseball, thank you!': Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez thanks Boston following his departure July 17, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics? July 17, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
Red Sox
David Price sounds off on ongoing drama with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 4:32 PM
@celtics tweet from #AgeChallenge
Celtics
#AgeChallenge: Here's a glimpse at what Boston athletes could look like in 50 years July 17, 2019 | 4:00 PM
David Price pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Price weighed in on an old feud with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home' July 17, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Why new Celtics center Enes Kanter hasn't been traveling to games outside the U.S. July 17, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Freddy Galvis sign stealing
Red Sox
How the Blue Jays tried to block the Red Sox from stealing signs July 17, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Red Sox
For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut July 17, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Against Red Sox, Jacob Waguespack gets the win in his first MLB start July 17, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo on learning as Tom Brady's back-up: 'It was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.' July 16, 2019 | 4:11 PM
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soccer
Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her 'intolerance,' not religion July 16, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Soccer
Video: Megan Rapinoe talks teaming up with U.S. Soccer in equal pay fight on 'Late Night' July 16, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed July 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 leftover nuggets from Celtics summer league July 16, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Media
Gerry Callahan’s ouster finally gives WEEI a face lift July 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday July 16, 2019 | 3:02 AM
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, front center, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Andrew Benintendi (16), Xander Bogaerts, back center, and J.D. Martinez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis's grand slam helps Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-8 July 16, 2019 | 12:05 AM
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium July 15, 2019 | 10:18 PM
JR Smith
NBA
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure July 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots Sony Michel rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The New England Patriots play against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What impact will the Patriots' second-year players have this season? July 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment July 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy is not happy about his Madden rating this year July 15, 2019 | 2:40 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NBA
Ben Simmons, 76ers reportedly agree to $170 million, 5-year deal July 15, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Celtics
Enes Kanter is getting a kick out of fans swapping his name on Kyrie Irving jerseys July 15, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
What Alex Cora sees from new Red Sox pitcher Andrew Cashner July 15, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Opportunity knocked against the Dodgers, and the 2019 Red Sox let it pass once again July 15, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Patriots
Robert Kraft steps out with new woman July 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM