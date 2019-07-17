David Price weighed in on an old feud with Dennis Eckersley

"I had a meeting set up to apologize to him and he backed out that day," Price tweeted.

David Price pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
updated at 3:34 PM

An old feud between Red Sox pitcher David Price and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley has been revived this week, with shots fired from both sides.

In a piece published Tuesday by Chad Finn, Eckersley spoke about his baseball career, his fight with alcoholism, and his life since joining the NESN broadcast team. Among other things, Eckersley went into detail about the now-infamous airplane incident between him and Price, saying the pitcher’s “ambush” still bothers him.

“I didn’t know how to deal with that. I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never.” Eckersley told Finn.

Price saw that quote and weighed in via Twitter with crying face emojis.

 

Price then responded to Twitter users, saying that he “had a meeting set up to apologize,” but Eckersley backed out.

Price also spoke about the situation to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m going to stick up for myself at all times,” he said. “I don’t care what backlash I get, the negative attention, I’m fine with that. I’m going to speak up for myself. I’m going to stand up for myself.”

The feud goes back at least a couple of years. In June 2017, the Globe‘s Dan Shaughnessy recounted “… clubhouse disgruntlement about Eckersley’s style for some time” and that the “tipping point” came for Price when Eckersley said “yuck” during a broadcast about Eduardo Rodriguez’s pitching. Price confronted Eckersley on the team’s flight to Toronto, heated words were exchanged, and an altercation broke out. 

Now, more than two years later, Price and Eckersley have yet to bury the hatchet. 

The Red Sox are set to face the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, with Eduardo Rodriguez taking the mound for the Sox. Price is scheduled to make his next start Friday in Baltimore.

Nicole Yang contributed reporting

