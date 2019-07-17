‘To the best fans in baseball, thank you!’: Eduardo Nunez thanks Boston following his departure

Former Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez bid farewell to Boston on Wednesday following his removal from the Sox roster on July 15.

In a heartfelt tweet, he thanked the Sox organization and fanbase for their support during his two-year run:

Thank you to Red Sox Nation and my teammates for your support over the past few years. I’m honored to share the experience of being a World Series Champion with you and to have created friendships that will last a lifetime. To the best fans in baseball, thank you! pic.twitter.com/fWUtAz5EKe — Eduardo Nunez (@EduardoNunez) July 17, 2019

Nunez played in 60 games for the Red Sox this season, batting .228 with two home runs and a .548 OPS. Alex Cora said his struggle against left-handed pitching forced the team to make a “tough decision” about his placement. On Monday the team announced that Nunez would be designated for assignment (DFA), along with Hector Velázquez, who was optioned to Pawtucket.

Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, spoke to NESN’s Tom Caron about the roster moves:

“They’re tough, tough decisions because you are in a position where you feel — [Nunez is] a good person…He helped us win and he’s been a part of an organization now for a couple of years. So any time you make those types of decisions it’s not easy, but ultimately it gets down to you have to sort of separate yourself, your personnel and your likes for somebody (and consider the) production perspective. Every game is important to try and win, and for us, unfortunately, Eduardo just wasn’t having a good year from an offensive perspective.”

Advertisement

Nunez joined the Red Sox in 2017 and despite injury, went on to win a World Series title with the team last season. He had just two months left of the $9 million deal he signed in 2018.