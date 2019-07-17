Morning sports update: How the Blue Jays tried to block the Red Sox from stealing signs

"You've just got to be very aware of these guys. That's what they do. That's what their rep is for."

Freddy Galvis sign stealing
Randal Grichuk and Freddy Galvis celebrate a Blue Jays win at Fenway Park over the Red Sox. –Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By
10:19 AM

The Red Sox weren’t able to get a win against the Blue Jays in new pitcher Andrew Cashner’s first start on Tuesday night, falling 10-4 at Fenway Park. Cashner struggled, giving up five runs in five innings of work. One Boston highlight was yet another home run from Xander Bogaerts:

The Blue Jays were concerned with the Red Sox stealing signs: Whether or not the Red Sox actually were trying to steal signs on Tuesday night, it didn’t matter to the Blue Jays. Toronto wasn’t taking any chances.

As multiple Blue Jays players (as well as manager Charlie Montoyo) explained to NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase afterward, a concerted effort was made by Toronto shortstop Freddy Galvis to physically block Mookie Betts from having a clear glimpse at home plate during the seventh inning. Galvis danced in front of Betts until just before the pitch, only returning to his natural defensive position at the last possible moment.

Advertisement

This, in theory, prevented Betts from having a chance to steal the signs of Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen and relay them back to the Red Sox dugout (who, in turn, could have relayed them to the hitter).

“You’ve just got to be very aware of these guys,” Jansen told Tomase. “That’s what they do. That’s what their rep is for. You’ve got to be ready to switch it up and make adjustments every pitch. They’re that good at it. They’re that good at peeking in and relaying signs. Any way we can obstruct it, we’re going to do what we have to do.”

Stealing signs is not illegal in baseball — one of the game’s most iconic moments occurred partly as a result of sign stealing — but that doesn’t mean teams will simply allow it to happen. Galvis took no chances as his team was trying to protect what was then a two-run lead.

This isn’t the first time Boston has been caught up in a sign-stealing story. During the American League Championship Series in 2018, the Red Sox and Astros traded accusations of spying, causing the league to investigate.

And there are limits to the legality of sign stealing. The Red Sox discovered that in 2017 when the team was caught using an Apple Watch to help in the process of stealing signs from the Yankees. The league fined both teams (as New York had also been guilty of using a phone to steal Boston’s signs).

Advertisement

Trivia: Twenty-year-old Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit the 39th home run of his young career on Tuesday, placing him fourth on the all-time MLB list of most home runs before turning 21. A Red Sox player is second on the list with 56. Who is that player?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He made a single (jarring) appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

More from Boston.com:

‘I got lucky’: Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley is known to fans in 2019 as the amiable and insightful commentator of Red Sox games. But his story is one that has experienced tremendous highs and lows. Recently, Eckersley spoke to Boston.com and Boston Globe columnist Chad Finn about some of his difficult moments, and how baseball continues to be his passion. [Globe Magazine]

Buy Tickets

The result of Tom Brady and other NFL quarterbacks being put through the FaceApp:

The Brewers hosted ‘Bark at the Park‘ night and combined it with the ‘Simba Cam’ to create this masterpiece:

On this day: In 1994, over 94,000 were at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to watch the World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. The tournament — the first ever to be held in the United States — was a month-long testament to the potential of soccer in America.

Even though the World Cup has since expanded to include more teams and more games, the ’94 tournament remains the most attended in history.

In the final, Italy managed to do just enough to keep Brazil at bay. At one point, Italian goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca kissed the goalpost after it came to his aid on one save. Finally, after no goals were scored even through extra time, the match went to penalty kicks. Both keepers produced saves, but it was Roberto Baggio’s infamous miss over the goal that decided the World Cup. Brazil emerged with a fourth world title:

Daily highlight: Exactly how many tries this took is unknown, but the end result is incredible.

Trivia answer: Tony Conigliaro

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut July 17, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Against Red Sox, Jacob Waguespack gets the win in his first MLB start July 17, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo on learning as Tom Brady's back-up: 'It was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.' July 16, 2019 | 4:11 PM
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soccer
Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her 'intolerance,' not religion July 16, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Soccer
Video: Megan Rapinoe talks teaming up with U.S. Soccer in equal pay fight on 'Late Night' July 16, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed July 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 leftover nuggets from Celtics summer league July 16, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Media
Gerry Callahan’s ouster finally gives WEEI a face lift July 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday July 16, 2019 | 3:02 AM
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, front center, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Andrew Benintendi (16), Xander Bogaerts, back center, and J.D. Martinez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis's grand slam helps Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-8 July 16, 2019 | 12:05 AM
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium July 15, 2019 | 10:18 PM
JR Smith
NBA
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure July 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots Sony Michel rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The New England Patriots play against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What impact will the Patriots' second-year players have this season? July 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment July 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy is not happy about his Madden rating this year July 15, 2019 | 2:40 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NBA
Ben Simmons, 76ers reportedly agree to $170 million, 5-year deal July 15, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Celtics
Enes Kanter is getting a kick out of fans swapping his name on Kyrie Irving jerseys July 15, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
What Alex Cora sees from new Red Sox pitcher Andrew Cashner July 15, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Opportunity knocked against the Dodgers, and the 2019 Red Sox let it pass once again July 15, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Patriots
Robert Kraft steps out with new woman July 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Hector Velazquez gave up Sunday's losing run on a bases-loaded walk, but the game never should have gotten to him.
Red Sox
Dodgers beat Red Sox in 12 innings on Max Muncy's RBI walk July 15, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Steven Wright points to where he was struck by a batted ball.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steven Wright on IL, add Andrew Cashner to active roster July 14, 2019 | 6:40 PM
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. ()
MLB
Cardinals great Bob Gibson fighting pancreatic cancer July 14, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Roger Federer receives the runner up trophy from Kate, Duchess of Cambridge after losing to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Tennis
Federer comes so close to 9th Wimbledon title before losing to Djokovic July 14, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Polar Beverages President and CEO Ralph D. Crowley Jr., left, joined Pawtucket Red Sox chairman Larry Lucchino to announce that the new stadium being built for the team will be named Polar Park Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Worcester, Mass.
Red Sox
Polar Beverages CEO will be part-owner of Worcester Red Sox July 14, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Red Sox
Foul ball injures fan at Fenway Park on Saturday night July 14, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Justin Turner had a big night against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers club 4 home runs, beat Chris Sale, Red Sox 11-2 July 13, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner walks on the field during a game.
Red Sox
Red Sox deal for righthanded starter Andrew Cashner July 13, 2019 | 5:45 PM
The Revolution stayed unbeaten in league games under Bruce Arena.
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 2-2 draw against D.C. United July 13, 2019 | 3:14 PM