2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but

Red Sox are preparing to face the most critical stretch of their season to date.

Boston MA - 7-15-2019 - Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is pictured as he talks on the phone in his private box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Dave Dombrowski. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Dave Sheinin, The Washington Post
10:44 AM

COMMENTARY

In some of their most desperate moments last October, the Boston Red Sox, a team that hadn’t known desperation all season until then, turned to Nathan Eovaldi. Each time, he rescued them – never more so than in Game 3 of the World Series, when, on one day’s rest, he delivered six innings of relief in an 18-inning marathon that served as the emotional pivot-point in the team’s triumphant series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For all practical purposes, the 2019 Red Sox are facing their October right now. Unlike the 108-win version of 2018, whose American League East lead never dipped below six games after July 31, these Red Sox are facing a summer of desperation. At 53-44 entering Friday, they are 10 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the East and two games out of a wild card, and have shown few signs of being capable of a sustained push.

Advertisement

And once again, they are looking to Eovaldi, their veteran right-hander, to rescue them. But this time, the degree of difficulty is much higher.

Eovaldi, a starter by trade but an ace reliever when the situation has demanded it, is expected to rejoin the Red Sox this weekend for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards after having missed the previous three months with elbow and biceps injuries. And he will be doing so as the Red Sox’s primary closer – his mission to stabilize a beleaguered bullpen (20 saves, 18 blown saves) that has yet to recover from the free agent defections of 2018 late-inning stalwarts Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly.

Eovaldi’s return comes just as the Red Sox are preparing to face the most critical stretch of their season to date — perhaps their last best chance to make a move. After the series in Baltimore against the woeful Orioles, they face 14 straight games against the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays — the two teams ahead of them in AL East — with the July 31 trade deadline looming toward the end of that stretch.

As if to underscore the high stakes – as well as to hammer home the notion that last year’s magic is long gone – the Red Sox, in one 48-hour stretch this week, jettisoned three key 2018 contributors, designating for assignment popular infielder Eduardo Núñez and demoting relievers Ryan Brasier (a breakout star in 2018) and Hector Velázquez to Class AAA. None had been able to replicate his 2018 production this season.

Advertisement

“You have to make adjustments,” manager Alex Cora told reporters in explaining the moves. “We made adjustments last year, and we will this year. We’re at the stage now – I’ve been saying it all year: we’ve got to get better. . . . [The players] understand where we’re at and what we’re trying to accomplish. If it sends a message, it might be that you never know. Is it urgency? Is it panicking? I don’t know. I think they understand we’re trying to put the best roster [together], and this is part of it.”

Had the Red Sox sent packing everyone whose 2019 output has failed to match that of 2018, theirs would be a half-empty clubhouse.

Buy Tickets

Right fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, is down more than 200 points of OPS (on-base plus slugging) from last year, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez is down 150 points. Steve Pearce, last year’s World Series MVP, has hit .180 with a .503 OPS when he has managed to get on the field at all. Ace lefty Chris Sale has a 3-9 record and sports an ERA (4.27) that is twice his 2018 figure. Right-hander Rick Porcello has a 5.27 ERA, which ranks 73rd out of 76 qualified starting pitchers in the majors. Those regressions have offset the impressive strides made by players such as shortstop Xander Bogaerts, catcher Christian Vazquez and third baseman Rafael Devers.

“We’re still [close] to a wild card, which is still a good position to be in,” Martinez said. “We haven’t really gotten hot yet. We go on one of our hot streaks like we did last year, and we’re right there. You get to those later months, now fatigue starts setting in, and I think it’s the veteran teams that know what to do in those situations.”

Advertisement

The looming presence of the trade deadline – toward the end of the critical stretch of intradivisional games – gives the Red Sox a built-in lever to shift their season in any number of directions.

While it seems unlikely they would trade away someone like Betts, a free agent at the end of 2020, longtime Red Sox fans may recall that the 2004 team, under similar circumstances, made the shocking move of trading away superstar Nomar Garciaparra on July 31, a move that paid off when the Red Sox recovered to win the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years.

But even if, as seems likely, the Red Sox hold onto all their major pieces at the trade deadline, and maybe even add one or two, there is a sense of time running out for the group that won the World Series less than nine months ago. Martinez has an opt-out in his five-year, $110 million contract, signed in February 2018, that allows him to leave and test free agency this winter. If he exercises it, he would join Porcello, Pearce, second baseman Brock Holt and first baseman Mitch Moreland as free agents.

After losing two out of three games to the Dodgers at Fenway Park last weekend, the Red Sox fell to 18-27 this season against opponents with records of .500 or better – a damning statistic that suggests they are no more than a mediocre team, propped up by a bunch of wins over bottom-feeders. (The Yankees, by contrast, are 25-16 against .500-or-better competition, and the Dodgers 29-21.)

Eovaldi alone isn’t going to fix what ails the Red Sox, but a 10-4 stretch in those 14 games against the Yankees and Rays might. The 2018 Red Sox didn’t know desperation until deep into the fall, but the 2019 Red Sox, for as long as their season remains alive, will know nothing else.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have made for quite the combination at the top of the Red Sox batting order.
Red Sox
3 thoughts after the Red Sox took 3 of 4 from Toronto July 19, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Media
Dale Earnhardt Jr. transitioned seamlessly from driver’s seat to broadcast booth July 18, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Boston, MA - 7/18/2019 - (5th inning) Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers makes the turn around first base en route to touching them all with a three run home run blast in the fifth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 19Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 9.0.326064299.
Red Sox
'It will be really scary to see how good he can become' July 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
Aaron Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire July 18, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract July 18, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Chris Sale smiles in the dugout after completing his outing.
Red Sox
Chris Sale snaps Fenway losing streak, beats Blue Jays 5-0 July 18, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Patriots
Sports Illustrated named Tom Brady one of the 50 most stylish athletes July 18, 2019 | 5:06 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
Jerry Remy explained how he coined David Ortiz's iconic nickname July 18, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady laser
Patriots
Man pleads guilty to citation for shining laser pointer at Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game July 18, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'I never leave home without my machete' July 18, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Bruins
Chris Kelly returns to Bruins as player development coordinator July 18, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
NFL commentator sees a '100 percent' chance of a Rob Gronkowski comeback July 18, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Gustavo Bou Carles Gil
Soccer
The Revolution’s record-breaking signing scored a highlight goal in his debut July 18, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker (not pictured) and Enes Kanter (right) to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Dany Ainge (left) is pictured whispering something to Kanter while Walker was answering a question. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Enes Kanter couldn't help but poke fun at Kyrie Irving July 18, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Walker is pictured as he departs after doing an interview with the teams local brodcast outlet following the formal part of the event. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kemba Walker: 'I want to win' July 18, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Red Sox
Devers hits solo shot, drives in 4; Red Sox beat Jays 5-4 July 18, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: David Price still has no clue what Dennis Eckersley is all about July 17, 2019 | 8:25 PM
Obituaries
Pumpsie Green, first black Red Sox player, dies July 17, 2019 | 7:48 PM
Eduardo Nunez on Twitter
Red Sox
'To the best fans in baseball, thank you!': Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez thanks Boston following his departure July 17, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens listens during a news conference, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. Ever since South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg started running for president, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has been hearing a lot from people who say they look alike. That's okay with Stevens, an Indiana native who coached at Butler in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old coach says he's a fan of the candidate. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Brad Stevens is on board with lookalike Pete Buttigieg July 17, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics? July 17, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
Red Sox
David Price sounds off on ongoing drama with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 4:32 PM
@celtics tweet from #AgeChallenge
Celtics
#AgeChallenge: Here's a glimpse at what Boston athletes could look like in 50 years July 17, 2019 | 4:00 PM
David Price pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Price weighed in on an old feud with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home' July 17, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Why new Celtics center Enes Kanter hasn't been traveling to games outside the U.S. July 17, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Freddy Galvis sign stealing
Red Sox
How the Blue Jays tried to block the Red Sox from stealing signs July 17, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Red Sox
For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut July 17, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Against Red Sox, Jacob Waguespack gets the win in his first MLB start July 17, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM