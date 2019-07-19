Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2

Price allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in four innings to take his first loss in 13 starts since April 27.

Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning. –AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
July 19, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and the Baltimore Orioles got six solid innings from rookie right-hander John Means in an 11-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Price (7-3) allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in four innings to take his first loss in 13 starts since April 27. The left-hander was 8-0 at Camden Yards and 16-5 lifetime against the Orioles before turning in a surprisingly ineffective performance in 96-degree heat against the team with the worst record in the big leagues.

Sam Travis homered for the Red Sox, who had won 14 of their previous 16 road games.

Advertisement

Boston leadoff hitter Mookie Betts had his streak of scoring in 13 straight games come to an end, one short of breaking the franchise record he now shares with Ted Williams (1946).

Means (8-5), the Orioles’ lone representative on the AL All-Star team, gave up two runs and four hits. Facing the highest-scoring team in the majors, Means issued only one walk and retired nine straight batters after allowing the second-inning homer to Travis.

Price, on the other hand, struggled from the outset. The 2012 Cy Young winner gave up a single and a walk in the first inning before Santander sent a 2-2 fastball over the center field wall.

Means opend the second with a walk and Travis followed with his first home of the year and second of his career.

In the bottom half, Richie Martin hit a liner off the right-field scoreboard. J.D. Martinez chased down the rebound as Martin was zipping around the bases, and after Martinez failed to cleanly pick up the ball, Martin raced for home and scored with a head-first slide.

The hit was ruled a triple, with Martinez getting an error.

Price avoided damage in the third, but Broxton made it 6-2 with a two-run drive to left in the fourth.

Advertisement

Baltimore continued the onslaught against the Boston bullpen. It was the Orioles’ second straight blowout win — they beat Washington 9-2 on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACE

Andrew Cashner returned to Camden Yards just five days after being traded to the Red Sox for a pair of 17-year-old prospects. He will start on Sunday.

“I think this will be the hottest start I’ve made this year, but it’ll be nice to face some of the guys I was with for a year and a half,” Cashner said.

Asked if it felt a bit strange to be in the visitor’s clubhouse, the right-hander replied, “It’s different, but I’ve been over here before.”

Buy Tickets

SLUMPING SMITH

Orioles OF Dwight Smith Jr. got the night off while mired in an 0-for-July skid that’s reached 30 at-bats and dropped his batting average from .255 to .230. “They’re making adjustments to him,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Pitchers are pitching him a little bit differently, and now it’s his turn to make the adjustment back.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi is expected to come off the 60-day IL on Saturday after missing three months with an elbow injury. Although he appeared as a starter in all four of his games in April, the 29-year-old will return as a member of the bullpen, possibly the closer.

Orioles: Catcher Pedro Severino has spent much of the week battling a flu-like illness, so C Austin Wynns was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to back up starter Chance Sisco.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (7-7, 5.37 ERA) starts Saturday night, looking to improve his career 6-12 record against Baltimore.

Advertisement

Orioles: Rookie RHP Tom Eshelman (0-1, 5.06) makes his third career start. The previous two came against Tampa Bay.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/18/2019 - (7th inning)Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi watches from the dugout. The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.5.1266671153.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi expected to rejoin Boston bullpen Saturday July 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman looks on after the Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers. -Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Patriots
Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town July 19, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots
Great white shark named 'Jules' after Julian Edelman July 19, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of 'The Lion King' from the Patriots' roster July 19, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'I'm loving this place': Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics' practice facility July 19, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, says he’ll skip the World Golf Championship July 19, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Obituaries
Ex-Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke July 19, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What makes Bill Belichick a 'rare' coach, in Tony Romo's words July 19, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
ESPN's Dan Le Batard rips Trump, derides network's no-politics policy July 19, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Boston MA - 7-15-2019 - Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is pictured as he talks on the phone in his private box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but July 19, 2019 | 10:44 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
NFL
NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son July 19, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have made for quite the combination at the top of the Red Sox batting order.
Red Sox
3 thoughts after the Red Sox took 3 of 4 from Toronto July 19, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Media
Dale Earnhardt Jr. transitioned seamlessly from driver’s seat to broadcast booth July 18, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Boston, MA - 7/18/2019 - (5th inning) Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers makes the turn around first base en route to touching them all with a three run home run blast in the fifth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 19Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 9.0.326064299.
Red Sox
'It will be really scary to see how good he can become' July 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
Aaron Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire July 18, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract July 18, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Chris Sale smiles in the dugout after completing his outing.
Red Sox
Chris Sale snaps Fenway losing streak, beats Blue Jays 5-0 July 18, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Patriots
Sports Illustrated named Tom Brady one of the 50 most stylish athletes July 18, 2019 | 5:06 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
Jerry Remy explained how he coined David Ortiz's iconic nickname July 18, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady laser
Patriots
Man pleads guilty to citation for shining laser pointer at Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game July 18, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'I never leave home without my machete' July 18, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Bruins
Chris Kelly returns to Bruins as player development coordinator July 18, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
NFL commentator sees a '100 percent' chance of a Rob Gronkowski comeback July 18, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Gustavo Bou Carles Gil
Soccer
The Revolution’s record-breaking signing scored a highlight goal in his debut July 18, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker (not pictured) and Enes Kanter (right) to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Dany Ainge (left) is pictured whispering something to Kanter while Walker was answering a question. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Enes Kanter couldn't help but poke fun at Kyrie Irving July 18, 2019 | 9:39 AM