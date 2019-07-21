Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles

Rafael Devers gets the Red Sox only hit in ugly loss to the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) –The Associated Press
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
July 21, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — It all seemed rather surreal, watching Asher Wojciechowski head into the seventh inning working on a no-hitter.

After all, the 30-year-old journeyman hadn’t won a major league game since 2017, came in with a 6.49 career ERA and was facing the highest-scoring team in the majors.

Alas, Wojciechowski lost his bid to make history when Rafael Devers opened the seventh with a double off the right-field wall. But the right-hander was more than delighted to finish with a shared one-hitter while helping the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Sunday.

After striking out 10 over 7 1/3 innings while completely dominating the defending World Series champions, Wojciechowski wore a huge smile.

Advertisement

“A day like that, when you’re throwing the pitches and they’re doing pretty much exactly what you want them to do, that’s what you dream for as a pitcher,” he said.

It was, without question, the finest performance of his life.

“Just a great day, a great team win,” Wojciechowski said. “Just a lot of fun today.”

After pitching previously for eight different organizations and spending all of last season in the minor leagues, Wojciechowski (1-3) earned his first victory since Aug. 8, 2017, when he beat San Diego as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Although he had never worked more than six innings in his previous 14 starts, Wojciechowski was operating without a pitch limit while the no-no was intact.

“It was going to be his moment for as long as he could go,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Prior to the seventh, the only baserunner against Wojciechowski was Brock Holt, who was hit by a pitch in the third and drew a walk in the sixth.

Wojciechowski got three straight outs after Devers’ hit, then was sent out for the eighth inning. He retired the first batter, issued a walk and was pulled after his 105th pitch .

Many in the crowd of 18,173 — even many of the Boston fans — vigorously applauded his performance as he walked toward the dugout.

Advertisement

“Best outing I’ve ever had in the big leagues,” Wojciechowski said. “It’s something to enjoy, also to look back, build upon and look at as a springboard.”

Paul Fry got the final two outs in the eighth and Mychal Givens worked the ninth to complete the one-hitter and end Boston’s run of 81 games without being blanked. It was also the first time in 11 games the Red Sox failed to hit a home run.

The last-place Orioles took two of three from the Red Sox, who were 8-0-2 in series against Baltimore since September 2017. Boston lost only one of its previous 11 series at Camden Yards, dating back to May 2016.

Buy Tickets

Facing his former team just eight days after being traded to Boston, Andrew Cashner (9-5) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings to fall to 0-2 with the Red Sox. Trey Mancini hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run drive in the third.

“I thought I had really good stuff. I made two mistakes,” Cashner said. “Mancini is a pretty big hitter. He put good swings on those balls.”

Jonathan Villar added a solo shot off Heath Hembree in the eighth.

Now 5-5 since the All-Star break, the defending World Series champions can only hope to generate momentum over the next couple of weeks. Boston’s next 14 games are against the two teams ahead of them in the AL East, the Yankees and Tampa Bay.

“We have a tough schedule coming up,” manager Alex Cora said. “It’s a matter of being ready for it.”

Advertisement

FAREWELL TO KEON

The Orioles designated OF Keon Broxton for assignment after he batted .204 in 37 games since being obtained in a May 22 trade with the Mets. In need of a reliever to fill out a depleted bullpen, Baltimore called up Brandon Kline and removed Broxton from the 25-man roster. “I hate to see Keon go,” Hyde said. “He’s such a weapon defensively and on the bases. I’m sure he’ll get picked up by somebody.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis was not in the starting lineup after leaving with back spasms on Saturday night. “Doing all right,” Chavis said before the game.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (knee) will come off the IL on Tuesday to face Arizona on Tuesday night. He missed one start. … C Pedro Severino played for the first time in a week after battling an illness.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: The Red Sox get to cool off under a dome on Monday night when LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.34 ERA) helps open a three-game series against Rays.

Orioles: A reunion with longtime OF Adam Jones is on tap when Baltimore and RHP Aaron Brooks (2-3, 4.69) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Manny Pacquiao, right, lands a punch against Keith Thurman in the fifth round.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision July 21, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Keon Broxton douses himself with water while taking a break between fielding and batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Red Sox on Friday.
MLB
Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors July 20, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Thomas Eshelman during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles July 20, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/18/2019 - (7th inning)Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi watches from the dugout. The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.5.1266671153.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi expected to rejoin Boston bullpen Saturday July 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman looks on after the Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers. -Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Patriots
Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town July 19, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots
Great white shark named 'Jules' after Julian Edelman July 19, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of 'The Lion King' from the Patriots' roster July 19, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'I'm loving this place': Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics' practice facility July 19, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, says he’ll skip the World Golf Championship July 19, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Obituaries
Ex-Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke July 19, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What makes Bill Belichick a 'rare' coach, in Tony Romo's words July 19, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
ESPN's Dan Le Batard rips Trump, derides network's no-politics policy July 19, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Boston MA - 7-15-2019 - Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is pictured as he talks on the phone in his private box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but July 19, 2019 | 10:44 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
NFL
NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son July 19, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have made for quite the combination at the top of the Red Sox batting order.
Red Sox
3 thoughts after the Red Sox took 3 of 4 from Toronto July 19, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Media
Dale Earnhardt Jr. transitioned seamlessly from driver’s seat to broadcast booth July 18, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Boston, MA - 7/18/2019 - (5th inning) Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers makes the turn around first base en route to touching them all with a three run home run blast in the fifth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 19Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 9.0.326064299.
Red Sox
'It will be really scary to see how good he can become' July 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
Aaron Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire July 18, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract July 18, 2019 | 6:00 PM