Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers

Also: Tacko Fall and Grant Williams stopped by Fenway to see some soccer, Red Sox trade trivia, and a bizarre setting for an autograph.

Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski on the phone during a game at Fenway Park. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
10:24 AM

The New England Revolution extended the team’s unbeaten run in league games to 10 with a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday. After residing in the basement of the Eastern Conference earlier this year, New England is not only back in playoff contention, but looks increasingly likely to claim a postseason berth.

The Red Sox lost the final game of the series against the Orioles 5-0. Boston managed just one hit.

And Irishman Shane Lowry dominated the Open Championship to close out the weekend as winner by six strokes.

The Red Sox might be buyers at the trade deadline: Given the team’s well-documented bullpen struggles, there hasn’t been a question about which area of the team needs to be strengthened with the July 31st trade deadline approaching.

Advertisement

Still, the decision over whether Boston will commit to being a trade deadline buyer or seller isn’t a settled question.

According to the latest report, it appears Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is trying to shore up the bullpen:

Kirby Yates, 31, currently leads the league in saves with 31. He has a 1.05 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 43 innings of work. Ken Giles, 28, has also been dominant in 2019. He has a 1.64 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 33 innings.

The Red Sox already added a starting pitcher in Andrew Cashner (acquired earlier in July), but might feel the need to make another addition.

Trivia: In 1997, the Red Sox traded a relief pitcher to the Mariners for two minor leaguers: Derek Lowe and Jason Varitek. It’s still widely considered one of the best trades in team history. Who was the relief pitcher Boston sent to Seattle?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He shares a first name with a famous comic strip.

More from Boston.com:

David Ortiz and people ‘who want something from me’: Red Sox legend David Ortiz continues to recover from being shot in the Dominican Republic six weeks ago. As Boston Globe reporter Bob Hohler explored, Ortiz’s past — like that of other celebrities — has included its share of trouble even before the shooting.

Advertisement

Tacko Fall made 6’4″ Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk look short: Celtics rookies Grant Williams and Tacko Fall stopped by Fenway Park to catch Liverpool-Sevilla on Sunday. They got to meet the Champions League winners:

Yaz’s walk-off: Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, hit a walk-of home run for the Giants on Sunday.

A mid-race autograph: During one of the Tour de France’s most grueling climbs up the Col du Tourmalet over the weekend, renowned cyclist Peter Sagan — currently wearing the green jersey given to the overall points leader — signed an autograph for a fan as he suffered his way up the mountain. Sagan, who is not competing for the general classification lead (and the yellow jersey), was merely peddling uphill to survive that day’s stage (eyeing upcoming flatter stages where he can show his strength).

Buy Tickets

On this day: In 1994, the Red Sox were the away team at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners due to repairs being conducted on the Kingdome. Falling ceiling tiles in the aging Seattle dome led Major League Baseball to move the game between the two American League teams from Seattle to Boston, where a crowd of 11,776 paid $10 for any seat in the house.

“Of all the dreams that have come true at Fenway Park over the years, this was perhaps the best one yet. Yesterday, you could have had any seat in the house for $10,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Larry Whiteside. “The front row went to the swift and mobile. But even if you walked, there were plenty of prime seats available.”

The Mariners won the game 6-3 behind seven innings and 11 strikeouts from Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. And the pregame crowd got some entertainment, with Ken Griffey Jr. hitting a right-handed home run in batting practice.

Advertisement

Tragedy struck during the Kingdome repair process, when two construction workers were killed by the snapping of a crane cable. Eventually, the venue was replaced by a pair of modern Seattle stadiums.

Daily highlight: Tottenham forward Harry Kane scored an outrageous last-minute half-field goal against Juventus to put his team ahead for good, 3-2:

Trivia answer: Heathcliff Slocumb

TOPICS: Red Sox
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles July 21, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Manny Pacquiao, right, lands a punch against Keith Thurman in the fifth round.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision July 21, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Keon Broxton douses himself with water while taking a break between fielding and batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Red Sox on Friday.
MLB
Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors July 20, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Thomas Eshelman during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles July 20, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/18/2019 - (7th inning)Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi watches from the dugout. The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.5.1266671153.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi expected to rejoin Boston bullpen Saturday July 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman looks on after the Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers. -Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Patriots
Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town July 19, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots
Great white shark named 'Jules' after Julian Edelman July 19, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of 'The Lion King' from the Patriots' roster July 19, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'I'm loving this place': Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics' practice facility July 19, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, says he’ll skip the World Golf Championship July 19, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Obituaries
Ex-Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke July 19, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What makes Bill Belichick a 'rare' coach, in Tony Romo's words July 19, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
ESPN's Dan Le Batard rips Trump, derides network's no-politics policy July 19, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but July 19, 2019 | 10:44 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
NFL
NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son July 19, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have made for quite the combination at the top of the Red Sox batting order.
Red Sox
3 thoughts after the Red Sox took 3 of 4 from Toronto July 19, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Media
Dale Earnhardt Jr. transitioned seamlessly from driver’s seat to broadcast booth July 18, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Boston, MA - 7/18/2019 - (5th inning) Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers makes the turn around first base en route to touching them all with a three run home run blast in the fifth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 19Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 9.0.326064299.
Red Sox
'It will be really scary to see how good he can become' July 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
Aaron Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire July 18, 2019 | 6:42 PM