Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers

The New England Revolution extended the team’s unbeaten run in league games to 10 with a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday. After residing in the basement of the Eastern Conference earlier this year, New England is not only back in playoff contention, but looks increasingly likely to claim a postseason berth.

The Red Sox lost the final game of the series against the Orioles 5-0. Boston managed just one hit.

And Irishman Shane Lowry dominated the Open Championship to close out the weekend as winner by six strokes.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman 🇮🇪 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

The Red Sox might be buyers at the trade deadline: Given the team’s well-documented bullpen struggles, there hasn’t been a question about which area of the team needs to be strengthened with the July 31st trade deadline approaching.

Still, the decision over whether Boston will commit to being a trade deadline buyer or seller isn’t a settled question.

According to the latest report, it appears Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is trying to shore up the bullpen:

Kirby Yates, 31, currently leads the league in saves with 31. He has a 1.05 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 43 innings of work. Ken Giles, 28, has also been dominant in 2019. He has a 1.64 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 33 innings.

The Red Sox already added a starting pitcher in Andrew Cashner (acquired earlier in July), but might feel the need to make another addition.

Trivia: In 1997, the Red Sox traded a relief pitcher to the Mariners for two minor leaguers: Derek Lowe and Jason Varitek. It’s still widely considered one of the best trades in team history. Who was the relief pitcher Boston sent to Seattle?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He shares a first name with a famous comic strip.

David Ortiz and people ‘who want something from me’: Red Sox legend David Ortiz continues to recover from being shot in the Dominican Republic six weeks ago. As Boston Globe reporter Bob Hohler explored, Ortiz’s past — like that of other celebrities — has included its share of trouble even before the shooting.

Tacko Fall made 6’4″ Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk look short: Celtics rookies Grant Williams and Tacko Fall stopped by Fenway Park to catch Liverpool-Sevilla on Sunday. They got to meet the Champions League winners:

Yaz’s walk-off: Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, hit a walk-of home run for the Giants on Sunday.

A mid-race autograph: During one of the Tour de France’s most grueling climbs up the Col du Tourmalet over the weekend, renowned cyclist Peter Sagan — currently wearing the green jersey given to the overall points leader — signed an autograph for a fan as he suffered his way up the mountain. Sagan, who is not competing for the general classification lead (and the yellow jersey), was merely peddling uphill to survive that day’s stage (eyeing upcoming flatter stages where he can show his strength).

On this day: In 1994, the Red Sox were the away team at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners due to repairs being conducted on the Kingdome. Falling ceiling tiles in the aging Seattle dome led Major League Baseball to move the game between the two American League teams from Seattle to Boston, where a crowd of 11,776 paid $10 for any seat in the house.

“Of all the dreams that have come true at Fenway Park over the years, this was perhaps the best one yet. Yesterday, you could have had any seat in the house for $10,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Larry Whiteside. “The front row went to the swift and mobile. But even if you walked, there were plenty of prime seats available.”

The Mariners won the game 6-3 behind seven innings and 11 strikeouts from Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. And the pregame crowd got some entertainment, with Ken Griffey Jr. hitting a right-handed home run in batting practice.

Tragedy struck during the Kingdome repair process, when two construction workers were killed by the snapping of a crane cable. Eventually, the venue was replaced by a pair of modern Seattle stadiums.

Daily highlight: Tottenham forward Harry Kane scored an outrageous last-minute half-field goal against Juventus to put his team ahead for good, 3-2:

HARRY KANE SCORES THE WINNER FROM THE HALFWAY LINE! 😱 pic.twitter.com/zDLgGyoLGN — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2019

Trivia answer: Heathcliff Slocumb