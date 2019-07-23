Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox’ trade deadline plans

With the Red Sox 10 games back from the AL East lead, and 2 games back of the second wild card spot, there’s been no shortage of rumors about their plans at next week’s MLB trade deadline.

In an interview with the media via WEEI, Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed what the team might do before the trade deadline.

“The front office has a job to do. Obviously, our goals are set to win the World Series,” said Cora. “If it doesn’t look that way and they go somewhere else and take another approach, you’ve got to respect that. At the end, we have to perform and we have to win games. We haven’t been consistent about it. We have to play better, win games, and I’m not saying put pressure on them, but at the same time, show them, yeah, this group is capable. We know the group is talented. It’s just a matter of going out there and performing.”

While the Red Sox manager acknowledged that some changes may be made, he unsurprisingly avoided any specifics on the topic. However, Cora also doesn’t rule out the possibility of the Red Sox selling at the trade deadline.

Cora believes that the most important thing is needing to improve their play on the field, regardless of who’s on the roster.

“We do need to play better. Everyone knows it. We’ve been talking about this since Oakland.”