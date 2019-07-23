Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July

Rodriguez has outperformed Chris Sale, David Price, and others so far this month.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. –Photo by (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
By
12:59 PM

Eduardo Rodriguez had an excellent outing Monday night in a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay, adding to what’s been a spectacular month for the Red Sox starting pitcher. 

It’s no secret that the Red Sox have had pitching problems over the course of the season, holding a combined team ERA of 4.68, which places them 18th overall in MLB. Starting pitching has been a major catalyst for the team’s struggles, allowing 5.13 runs per game, 21st overall. With big names like Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price struggling at times, Rodriguez has had to carry the staff. 

While most Red Sox pitchers have endured tough seasons, Rodriguez has quietly had a spectacular month of pitching, becoming the Red Sox’ most effective pitcher.

Advertisement

In the month of July, Rodriguez has pitched 25.1 innings and only allowed four earned runs, giving him a 1.42 ERA for the month. He’s also posted a WHIP of .947 while striking out 24 batters.

While he was dominant against league bottom-feeders Toronto and Detroit, he has also been very good against top-tier opposition. Rodriguez went seven innings and gave up one run to the league-leading Dodgers, in addition to shutting out the Rays over seven innings last night. 

This hot streak couldn’t come at a better time for the Red Sox, as the month of July has been a brutal one for this pitching staff. The Red Sox’ team ERA for the month of July is 5.41, ranking 25th in MLB, only ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies, all of which besides the Texas Rangers (50-50) have losing records. 

Starting pitching has been especially poor in July, with each starter having pitched three games so far this month, Sale has a 5.51 ERA, Price has a 4.50 ERA, and Porcello has an astonishing 8.64 ERA.

Rodriguez’s performances have come at a crucial time, with the Red Sox still on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. And with the Sox set to play their next 13 games against division opponents the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, they will need Rodriguez to carry his form over to the month of August.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst July 23, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox' trade deadline plans July 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi details his stroke July 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
There could be a solid contingent of Celtics at FIBA World Cup July 23, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley on David Price: ‘He’s my new Kirk Gibson’ July 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
J.D. Martinez hits a 3-run home run off of Jalen Beeks in the third inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez lifts Red Sox over Rays 9-4 July 22, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MLB
White Sox host 1st MLB game with foul pole-to-pole netting July 22, 2019 | 8:14 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
NBA
Tim Duncan returning to Spurs as an assistant coach July 22, 2019 | 6:16 PM
This file photo shows the ESPN logo.
Media
Dan Le Batard absent from radio show after assailing Trump, ESPN July 22, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady July 22, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles July 21, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Manny Pacquiao, right, lands a punch against Keith Thurman in the fifth round.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision July 21, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Keon Broxton douses himself with water while taking a break between fielding and batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Red Sox on Friday.
MLB
Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors July 20, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Thomas Eshelman during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles July 20, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM