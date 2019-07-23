Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July

Eduardo Rodriguez had an excellent outing Monday night in a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay, adding to what’s been a spectacular month for the Red Sox starting pitcher.

It’s no secret that the Red Sox have had pitching problems over the course of the season, holding a combined team ERA of 4.68, which places them 18th overall in MLB. Starting pitching has been a major catalyst for the team’s struggles, allowing 5.13 runs per game, 21st overall. With big names like Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price struggling at times, Rodriguez has had to carry the staff.

While most Red Sox pitchers have endured tough seasons, Rodriguez has quietly had a spectacular month of pitching, becoming the Red Sox’ most effective pitcher.

Advertisement

In the month of July, Rodriguez has pitched 25.1 innings and only allowed four earned runs, giving him a 1.42 ERA for the month. He’s also posted a WHIP of .947 while striking out 24 batters.

While he was dominant against league bottom-feeders Toronto and Detroit, he has also been very good against top-tier opposition. Rodriguez went seven innings and gave up one run to the league-leading Dodgers, in addition to shutting out the Rays over seven innings last night.

This hot streak couldn’t come at a better time for the Red Sox, as the month of July has been a brutal one for this pitching staff. The Red Sox’ team ERA for the month of July is 5.41, ranking 25th in MLB, only ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies, all of which besides the Texas Rangers (50-50) have losing records.

Starting pitching has been especially poor in July, with each starter having pitched three games so far this month, Sale has a 5.51 ERA, Price has a 4.50 ERA, and Porcello has an astonishing 8.64 ERA.

Rodriguez’s performances have come at a crucial time, with the Red Sox still on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. And with the Sox set to play their next 13 games against division opponents the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, they will need Rodriguez to carry his form over to the month of August.