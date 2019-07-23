Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list

The Red Sox added Mitch Moreland to the 25-man roster from the injured list, calling him up from his rehabilitation assignment with Triple A Pawtucket.

To make room for Moreland, the club optioned infielder Marco Hernández to Pawtucket.

Moreland was penciled into Tuesday night’s lineup, and played first base and batted seventh against the Rays.

Moreland, 33, was placed on the injured list June 8 with a right quadriceps strain. He has played in 47 games this season, slugging .543 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs. In four rehab games with the PawSox, he went 0 for 13 while making three starts at first base and one as the designated hitter.

Hernández, 26, started at second base Monday night in Tampa Bay and was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. After missing the majority of the 2017 season and all of 2018 recovering from left shoulder surgery, he has hit a career-best .339 (21 for 62) over 27 games for Boston this season following his recall on June 8.