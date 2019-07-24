Here’s what Alex Cora said about protesting Wednesday’s game

"It’s just an illegal substitution, so we’ll see what happens."

Alex Cora pleaded his case with the umpiring crew during the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game. –Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
July 24, 2019

Red Sox manager Alex Cora took questions from the media after Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay. Naturally, the focus was on the protest lodged by Cora in a weird eighth inning.

Q. What were you arguing about?

A. There’s a lot there. When they brought in the lefty [Adam Kolarek] for Charlie Morton and then they brought in [Chaz] Roe for [Ji-man] Choi, they kept the DH at that moment. So they had a pitcher at first base, they had a pitcher on the mound, and they still had a DH.

It is kind of hard to explain. I’m sorry I can’t go over it, because there’s a lot. It’s just an illegal substitution, so we’ll see what happens.

Q. Were you surprised that the umpires didn’t have a better handle on the situation?

A. No. I wasn’t surprised. When he brought in the lefty [Kolarek] and we saw what was going to happen when he put him at first, I asked Angel about it, and he gave me an answer, and I was like ‘Ok, it’s about to get interesting.’ And it did.

Q. When he moved Kolarek to first base, did he announce that he was in the ninth spot in the batting order?

A. I’m not going to get into the details. It was a mess.

Q. Do you think it’s a matter of miscommunicating when the changes were made? Or that these were illegal changes?

A. We’re about to find out. I got my lineup card. I know where I’m at. I’ve got a good memory, as you guys know.

Q. Do you guys feel like they made an illegal change?

A. The way that it was presented to us, yes.

Q. Are you generally opposed to allowing pitchers to move positions and then come back in?

A. Not really, if it’s within the rules.

