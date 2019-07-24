Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March

"It seems like it's been an eternity to get to 10, but we know where we're at now."

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. –AP Photo/Steve Nesius
By
FRED GOODALL
AP,
12:17 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s taken nearly four months, but the Boston Red Sox are back in second place in the AL East.

Christian Vázquez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Marcus Walden bailed the defending World Series champions out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and the Red Sox held off the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night to climb into second for the first time since the second day of the season.

The Red Sox, who have recovered from a 3-8 start, improved to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 56-46, moving one percentage point ahead of the Rays (57-47), who have lost seven of eight.

Advertisement

“It seems like it’s been an eternity to get to 10, but we know where we’re at now,” manager Alex Cora said.

“It seemed early in the season that those guys were way ahead of us,” Cora added. “It’s something that we learned, that we can catch up with people.”

The Red Sox had not been in second place since they were 1-1 after play on March 29, tied with Tampa Bay and Toronto. They are two games behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card berth.

“We’ve still got some work to do,” said pitcher Chris Sale, who has dropped his ERA from 4.24 to 4.00 in his last two starts. “I don’t think you exhale yet. You just keep your foot on the gas.”

With the score 2-2, Vázquez hit his second career pinch-homer, a drive into the left-field seats off Colin Poche (2-4).

Boston boosted the lead to 5-2 in the eighth when Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI groundout and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch from Adam Kolarek with the bases loaded, forcing in a run.

Ji-Man Choi’s had a run-scoring single off Brandon Workman in the ninth. Walden entered with the bases loaded and two outs, walked Tommy Pham on four pitches, then retired Austin Meadows on a game-ending groundout.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash didn’t take solace in his team hanging in the game until the final out.

“If you asked me that two weeks ago, I probably would have been more encouraged,” Cash said. “We need to win. So, get the big hit, make the big pitch. We’re just not doing it right now. So no, there’s not too much encouragement right there.”

Tampa Bay led the AL East from after play on March 30 through mid-May. After a 14-4 start, they are 43-43 since April 18 and 30-35 against teams currently .500 or better.

“It’s one of those things where it seems like every game there’s something that’s not going our way. … Baseball can be that way. You go through stretches where things just don’t go your way,” Poche said. “I think the guys we have on this team, we’ve got some good leaders and I think we’re going to pull out of this.”

Buy Tickets

Boston is a big league-best 32-21 on the road, including 5-0 at Tropicana Field, but 1-5 against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park this season.

Sale (5-9) allowed two runs on Travis d’Arnaud’s third-inning homer and limited the Rays to just three other hits while throwing a season-high 116 pitches and striking out 10 over six innings.

Rays starter Yonny Chirinos settled after giving up a pair of two-out runs in the first inning — one on a wild pitch allowing Rafael Devers to score from third base and the other on Benintendi’s RBI single.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis, out of the lineup for a third straight day after experiencing back spasms, pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out. He remained in the game at second base. … 1B Steve Pearce, who has not played since May 31 due to a lower back strain, is swinging a bat in Fort Myers, but the World Series MVP is not close to a return, Cora said.

Advertisement

Rays: Cash said All-Star INF Brandon Lowe, out since July 3 with a right shin bone bruise, was given injection “to get pain out of there” and will be shut down for several days. Lowe, who was wearing a walking boot in the clubhouse on Tuesday, took on-field batting practice Monday. … INF Yandy Díaz (bruised left foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list, while INF Matt Duffy (strained left hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Duffy, who hadn’t played in the big leagues this season, started at third base, batted fifth and went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Up next

A prime pitching matchup for Wednesday’s series finale features Boston’s David Price (7-3, 3.61 ERA) and Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61). Price began his career with the Rays and will make his 17th start against his former team. He’s 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA vs. the Rays, including 2-3 with a 2.32 in eight starts and one relief appearance at Tropicana Field.

TOPICS: Red Sox
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
MLB
Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges July 23, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'Everything happens for a reason. Now I'm a Boston Celtic.' July 23, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list July 23, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July July 23, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Boston- 06/26/19 The Boston Bruins held a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Bruins GM Don Sweeney watches from his office overlooking the ice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bruins
Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract July 23, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Speaker: Joe Andruzzi, former offensive guard for the New England Patriots Date: May 17More infoSenator Ed Markey will also address graduates on May 17 and Billy Starr, the founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, will address the School of Graduate Studies on May 15.
Patriots
Three-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree July 23, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst July 23, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox' trade deadline plans July 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi details his stroke July 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
There could be a solid contingent of Celtics at FIBA World Cup July 23, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley on David Price: ‘He’s my new Kirk Gibson’ July 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
J.D. Martinez hits a 3-run home run off of Jalen Beeks in the third inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez lifts Red Sox over Rays 9-4 July 22, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MLB
White Sox host 1st MLB game with foul pole-to-pole netting July 22, 2019 | 8:14 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
NBA
Tim Duncan returning to Spurs as an assistant coach July 22, 2019 | 6:16 PM
This file photo shows the ESPN logo.
Media
Dan Le Batard absent from radio show after assailing Trump, ESPN July 22, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady July 22, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles July 21, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM