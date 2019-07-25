Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
July 25, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in a seven-run first inning, then added a solo shot in the eighth as the Boston Red Sox put a historic pounding on the AL East-leading Yankees, beating New York 19-3 on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

Bogaerts had four hits, and Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three apiece. Bradley, Michael Chavis and J.D. Martinez each had two of Boston’s 10 doubles.

In perhaps the worst-ever start by a Yankees pitcher against the Red Sox, Masahiro Tanaka (7-6) allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. It was the most earned runs ever allowed by a Yankees pitcher against Boston since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

Advertisement

Rick Porcello (9-7) had his problems, giving back two runs in the top of the second after being spotted a 7-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka added a solo homer in the fifth to make it 12-3. But the Red Sox right-hander managed to finish six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one.

Porcello is 4-1 in his last six starts despite giving up 30 runs in 29 innings.

The series against the Yankees is the start of a seven-game homestand against New York and Tampa Bay and part of 14 straight against the two teams leading Boston in the division. Despite winning two of three in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Red Sox returned home a season-high 11 back in the AL East.

Tanaka, who had won four straight decisions, walked Mookie Betts to lead off the bottom of the first and walked Rafael Devers before Bogaerts hit a 451-foot homer over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below.

He allowed three singles to load the bases and, with two outs, Bradley and Betts hit back-to-back two-run doubles to make it 7-0. Devers homered to lead off the five-run fourth, when Boston chased Tanaka.

Stephen Tarpley wasn’t much better, giving up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer in the eighth, then Bogarts followed with his second of the night; this one failed to reach Lansdowne Street only because it clipped the billboard above the Monster.

Advertisement

STATS

Devers leads all of baseball with 31 RBIs in July and is the youngest Red Sox player with a 30-RBI month since Ted Williams in August 1939. … The Red Sox have scored eight or more runs in four consecutive games against the Yankees for the first time since 1912, the year Fenway Park opened.

ON THE FARM

Deivi Garcia made his third start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he bids for a big-league callup. The 20-year-old right-hander entered the game with 124 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Brett Gardner was placed on 10-day IL with left knee inflammation, retroactive to Monday. … LHP Stephen Tarpley recalled from Triple-A. . OF Cameron Maybin (left calf strain) made a rehab appearance in Triple-A and went 4 for 5 with a homer and a double. Manager Aaron Boone said Maybin is expected to play nine innings in the field on Friday.

Buy Tickets

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP James Paxon (5-5), who pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, striking out 12 against Boston on April 16.

Red Sox: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-5) makes the start for Boston as he tries to earn his first victory with the Red Sox since he was acquired from Baltimore in a trade. He’s 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 starts against the Yankees.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' reason they haven't visited the White House this offseason July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
Dan Le Batard to meet Thursday with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro July 24, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Bruins
Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach July 24, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Red Sox
Here’s what Alex Cora said about protesting Wednesday’s game July 24, 2019 | 9:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. As teams settle in at sweltering training camps this week, playbooks are distributed (digitally, of course), rookies and other youngsters try to catch the eye of decision makers, and fans wonder what their teams will look like in early September. And beyond. Except, perhaps, in New England. We’re not likely to see much of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady until opening day. We won’t see any of his buddy and standout tight end, Rob Gronkowski, whose battered body caused him to retire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about being without Rob Gronkowski July 24, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Comedian Ha Ha Davis, left, announces the arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to NFL football training camp as he steps from the back of an armored car outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck July 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek waits as umpire confer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kalrek was pitching, then moved to first base, and then back to pitcher in the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox file protest over lineup in 3-2 loss to Rays July 24, 2019 | 5:46 PM
New England's Ryan Allen punts during the fourth quarter of a playoff game vs. San Diego on Jan. 13, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Who is the best punter in Patriots history? July 24, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Bill Belichick
NFL
What Bill Belichick had to say about his central role in an NFL Films project July 24, 2019 | 1:53 PM
NFL
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamous for the 'Butt Fumble,' retires from NFL July 24, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'I’m thinking about trying to have a good day today' July 24, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp.
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 depth chart July 24, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign veteran tight end Lance Kendricks July 24, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Boxing
Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring July 24, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Patriots
What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman's 'Top 100' ranking July 24, 2019 | 10:17 AM
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Red Sox
Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March July 24, 2019 | 12:17 AM