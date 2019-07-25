Red Sox do not file report, protest considered dropped

According to an industry source, the Red Sox declined to file an official, written protest to Major League Baseball during the 24-hour window they had to do so following Wednesday’s game against the Rays. As such, the protest is considered dropped.

Such an outcome seemed likely, perhaps even inevitable, given the sense of resignation expressed by Red Sox manager Alex Cora about the fate of his claim of a lineup mixup by the Rays and the umpiring crew of Angel Hernandez in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss.

Cora protested the game in the top of the eighth inning, after the Rays had pitcher Adam Kolarek move from the mound to first base (thus sacrificing the DH) with reliever Chaz Roe entering the game and then back to the mound in place of Kolarek. Cora protested when Kolarek was slotted into the designated hitter’s spot in the lineup (the third spot), rather than the No. 9 spot that had belonged to the first baseman at the start of the inning.