Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees

BOSTON — By the time the New York Yankees finally made it to Fenway Park this season, on Thursday night, the American League East race was all but over. The Yankees brought the majors’ best record, 66-35, into this four-game visit. Every other team on the Green Monster’s standings board was at least 10 games behind.

“Right now, they’re the best team in baseball,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, politely, before his team stirred the Yankees’ worst fears by pulverizing Masahiro Tanaka, the best of their shaky starting pitchers, in a 19-3 rout.

Tanaka became the first Yankees pitcher to allow 12 runs in a game since Red Ruffing — also at Fenway Park — in 1939. The Yankees used only 12 pitchers in the 1939 season; on Thursday, they had 14 pitchers active for the game.

Even so, manager Aaron Boone let Tanaka throw 87 pitches, which he needed to record just 10 outs. His first reliever, Stephen Tarpley, just summoned from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, did not even get to the bullpen until after the Red Sox had scored seven runs in the first inning.

The Red Sox started the night 11 games behind the Yankees, but they have a playoff-caliber offense. So do the Minnesota Twins, who flattened the Yankees’ pitchers in Minneapolis this week despite losing two of three games. The Houston Astros — leaders of the AL West — rank second in the majors in slugging, with the second fewest strikeouts.

Those teams should terrify the Yankees, who have not reached the World Series in a decade. If the Yankees pitch the way they have lately, one of those rivals will assure they are knocked out again.

General manager Brian Cashman understands the way one result can be magnified in New York; he has referred to his team’s schedule as 162 one-game seasons. But after this defeat, any team trying to peddle a pitcher to Cashman before the trading deadline next Wednesday just might hold out for more in return.

The Yankees’ needs are that glaring.

Tanaka had the lowest ERA in the starting rotation before Thursday, when it rose by 0.79, to 4.79. The other starters are also over 4.00 — Domingo German (4.03), James Paxton (4.20), CC Sabathia (4.50) and J.A. Happ (5.23).

Cashman must find help now, because the August waiver trading period has been eliminated. The Yankees’ well-stocked farm system should give them a chance to pursue any starter they wish, whether it’s Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Arizona’s Robbie Ray or one of several others.

They could also further strengthen their bullpen, to lessen the burden on Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Aroldis Chapman. But unless they want to go into full 2018 Milwaukee Brewers mode, drastically expanding their relievers’ roles, the Yankees will need four or five innings from their starters, at least most of the time, to survive in October. (Besides, those Brewers fell one game short of reaching the World Series.)

The Yankees built a power bullpen, but the Astros and the Twins are two of the majors’ least strikeout-prone offenses. So things could get ugly in the postseason, unless the Yankees’ offense finds a way to out-slug those teams.

That could happen, too. Cora credited D.J. LeMahieu, the Yankees’ All-Star leadoff hitter, with reinventing their offense.

“This guy, he puts the ball in play, he hits the ball the other way, he grinds out at-bats, and he’s doing an outstanding job with men in scoring position,” Cora said before the game Thursday. “You look at the last two World Series champions, they did an outstanding job of putting the ball in play with men in scoring position, not striking out in certain situations.”

Cora would know. He was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017, when they won the Series, and managed the Red Sox to the championship last year. He sees the same kind of sophisticated offensive approach from these Yankees.

Advertisement

“You have the big guys going the other way, going against the shift,” Cora said. “I think, offensively, there’s a difference. There were a lot of swings and misses the last few years.”

To be sure, several Yankees still strike out prodigiously. But LeMahieu has helped bring down their strikeout rate to essentially the league average, while hitting 15 homers and driving in 70 runs to go with his AL-best .336 average entering Thursday’s game.

“He’s always been the type of player that the other players love the most,” said Ottavino, one of LeMahieu’s former teammates with the Colorado Rockies. “After a little while, he’s everybody’s favorite player. So I knew that would be the same here. He’s a pretty good guy to watch play every day, and it’s pretty inspiring to see a guy play that type of pure baseball so well.”

Only 13.8% of LeMahieu’s plate appearances have ended with a strikeout. His aggressive, opportunistic strategy has paid off, with a .476 average on the first pitch and a .430 mark with runners in scoring position. But LeMahieu played down his effect on teammates.

“We just have a lot of really good hitters on the team,” LeMahieu said. “We have a lot of hitters that are just really good hitters that hit for power, rather than just power hitters. It’s just a deep lineup.”

So it is. The problem for the Yankees is that Boston, Minnesota and Houston can say the same thing. And the way they look now, the Yankees do not have the arms to stop them when it counts.