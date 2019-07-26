Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
Tyler Kepner
New York Times News Service,
12:11 AM

BOSTON — By the time the New York Yankees finally made it to Fenway Park this season, on Thursday night, the American League East race was all but over. The Yankees brought the majors’ best record, 66-35, into this four-game visit. Every other team on the Green Monster’s standings board was at least 10 games behind.

“Right now, they’re the best team in baseball,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, politely, before his team stirred the Yankees’ worst fears by pulverizing Masahiro Tanaka, the best of their shaky starting pitchers, in a 19-3 rout.

Tanaka became the first Yankees pitcher to allow 12 runs in a game since Red Ruffing — also at Fenway Park — in 1939. The Yankees used only 12 pitchers in the 1939 season; on Thursday, they had 14 pitchers active for the game.

Advertisement

Even so, manager Aaron Boone let Tanaka throw 87 pitches, which he needed to record just 10 outs. His first reliever, Stephen Tarpley, just summoned from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, did not even get to the bullpen until after the Red Sox had scored seven runs in the first inning.

The Red Sox started the night 11 games behind the Yankees, but they have a playoff-caliber offense. So do the Minnesota Twins, who flattened the Yankees’ pitchers in Minneapolis this week despite losing two of three games. The Houston Astros — leaders of the AL West — rank second in the majors in slugging, with the second fewest strikeouts.

Those teams should terrify the Yankees, who have not reached the World Series in a decade. If the Yankees pitch the way they have lately, one of those rivals will assure they are knocked out again.

General manager Brian Cashman understands the way one result can be magnified in New York; he has referred to his team’s schedule as 162 one-game seasons. But after this defeat, any team trying to peddle a pitcher to Cashman before the trading deadline next Wednesday just might hold out for more in return.

The Yankees’ needs are that glaring.

Tanaka had the lowest ERA in the starting rotation before Thursday, when it rose by 0.79, to 4.79. The other starters are also over 4.00 — Domingo German (4.03), James Paxton (4.20), CC Sabathia (4.50) and J.A. Happ (5.23).

Advertisement

Cashman must find help now, because the August waiver trading period has been eliminated. The Yankees’ well-stocked farm system should give them a chance to pursue any starter they wish, whether it’s Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Arizona’s Robbie Ray or one of several others.

They could also further strengthen their bullpen, to lessen the burden on Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Aroldis Chapman. But unless they want to go into full 2018 Milwaukee Brewers mode, drastically expanding their relievers’ roles, the Yankees will need four or five innings from their starters, at least most of the time, to survive in October. (Besides, those Brewers fell one game short of reaching the World Series.)

Buy Tickets

The Yankees built a power bullpen, but the Astros and the Twins are two of the majors’ least strikeout-prone offenses. So things could get ugly in the postseason, unless the Yankees’ offense finds a way to out-slug those teams.

That could happen, too. Cora credited D.J. LeMahieu, the Yankees’ All-Star leadoff hitter, with reinventing their offense.

“This guy, he puts the ball in play, he hits the ball the other way, he grinds out at-bats, and he’s doing an outstanding job with men in scoring position,” Cora said before the game Thursday. “You look at the last two World Series champions, they did an outstanding job of putting the ball in play with men in scoring position, not striking out in certain situations.”

Cora would know. He was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017, when they won the Series, and managed the Red Sox to the championship last year. He sees the same kind of sophisticated offensive approach from these Yankees.

Advertisement

“You have the big guys going the other way, going against the shift,” Cora said. “I think, offensively, there’s a difference. There were a lot of swings and misses the last few years.”

To be sure, several Yankees still strike out prodigiously. But LeMahieu has helped bring down their strikeout rate to essentially the league average, while hitting 15 homers and driving in 70 runs to go with his AL-best .336 average entering Thursday’s game.

“He’s always been the type of player that the other players love the most,” said Ottavino, one of LeMahieu’s former teammates with the Colorado Rockies. “After a little while, he’s everybody’s favorite player. So I knew that would be the same here. He’s a pretty good guy to watch play every day, and it’s pretty inspiring to see a guy play that type of pure baseball so well.”

Only 13.8% of LeMahieu’s plate appearances have ended with a strikeout. His aggressive, opportunistic strategy has paid off, with a .476 average on the first pitch and a .430 mark with runners in scoring position. But LeMahieu played down his effect on teammates.

“We just have a lot of really good hitters on the team,” LeMahieu said. “We have a lot of hitters that are just really good hitters that hit for power, rather than just power hitters. It’s just a deep lineup.”

So it is. The problem for the Yankees is that Boston, Minnesota and Houston can say the same thing. And the way they look now, the Yankees do not have the arms to stop them when it counts.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' reason they haven't visited the White House this offseason July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
MLB
Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow July 25, 2019 | 5:36 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
MLB
Yankees put outfielder Bret Gardner on IL July 25, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - Back for his second tour with the Patriots, linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. was sporting the number 8 and was surrounded by the McCourty twins Devin (left) and Jason (right) as they all climbed the stairs and headed for the practice field. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Jamie Collins had to say about his return to the Patriots July 25, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move backup quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Celtics
Celtics agree to purchase Maine Red Claws July 25, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
Dan Le Batard to meet Thursday with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro July 24, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Bruins
Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach July 24, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Red Sox
Here’s what Alex Cora said about protesting Wednesday’s game July 24, 2019 | 9:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. As teams settle in at sweltering training camps this week, playbooks are distributed (digitally, of course), rookies and other youngsters try to catch the eye of decision makers, and fans wonder what their teams will look like in early September. And beyond. Except, perhaps, in New England. We’re not likely to see much of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady until opening day. We won’t see any of his buddy and standout tight end, Rob Gronkowski, whose battered body caused him to retire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about being without Rob Gronkowski July 24, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Comedian Ha Ha Davis, left, announces the arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to NFL football training camp as he steps from the back of an armored car outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck July 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek waits as umpire confer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kalrek was pitching, then moved to first base, and then back to pitcher in the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox file protest over lineup in 3-2 loss to Rays July 24, 2019 | 5:46 PM
New England's Ryan Allen punts during the fourth quarter of a playoff game vs. San Diego on Jan. 13, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Who is the best punter in Patriots history? July 24, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Bill Belichick
NFL
What Bill Belichick had to say about his central role in an NFL Films project July 24, 2019 | 1:53 PM