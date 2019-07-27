Mookie Betts hits 3 homers as Red Sox rout Yankees again

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, celebrates his two-run homer with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Boston. It was his third home run of the game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Mookie Betts celebrates his two-run homer with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fourth inning. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
3:28 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox followed up one rout with another, capitalizing as the New York Yankees’ starting pitchers faltered in historic fashion.

Betts homered in his first three at-bats off James Paxton and added an RBI double as the Red Sox beat New York 10-5 on Friday night, pulling within nine games of the AL East-leading Yankees.

“I think now’s the time,” Betts said. “It’s getting later and we have to start stringing together some wins and we’re doing that.”

Betts homered on Paxton’s eighth pitch in a three-run first that included J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer, went deep again leading off the third for a 4-0 lead and hit a two-run drive in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

Advertisement

Betts added an RBI double in the sixth off David Hale to give him five RBIs and grounded out in the eighth. With his fifth career three-homer game, Betts raised his season total to 18 homers.

Batters have had three-homer games on four straight days for the first time in big league history. Betts followed the New York Mets’ Robinson Canó, St. Louis’ Paul DeJong and Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz.

“It’s crazy just to see it once,” Betts said. “But I guess to see it four straight days, there’s a lot of good hitters out there, and they’re showing it.”

Andrew Cashner (10-5), coming off losses in his first two starts after Boston acquired him from Baltimore, allowed three runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Martinez had three RBIs for the Red Sox, who won the opener of the four-game series 19-3. The Red Sox had 14 hits, giving them 37 in the first two games of the series, and reached 11 games above .500 for the first time this season at 58-47.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement or whatever,” manager Alex Cora said. “We know we’re good. We know we’re very talented.”

Paxton (5-6) became just the fourth pitcher in big league history to allow a leadoff home run in three straight starts, according to STATS, after Brad Radke (2004), Brandon Backe (2008) and Yovani Gallardo (2017). Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon went deep off Paxton to open last Sunday in New York and Tampa Bay’s Travis d’Arnaud did the same on July 15 at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

“I thought I threw the ball pretty well, but they didn’t miss pitches where I made mistakes,” Paxton said. “They were swinging the bat really well.”

Paxton has an 11.00 ERA in the first inning this year, allowing 10 first-inning home runs in 18 starts. Overall, he allowed seven runs and nine hits in four innings, including a career-worst four homers, while striking out nine and walking none. His ERA rose to 4.72 and he has allowed 17 homers this season, including 11 in his last six starts.

New York has allowed 64 runs in its last six games, the most allowed by the Yankees in a six-game span. Yankees starters gave given up 47 runs — 43 earned — in that span, yielding 47 hits in 21 2/3 innings, including 16 homers. New York became the first team in the live ball era since 1920 whose starters allowed six or more runs in four innings or fewer in six straight games, according to STATS.

Buy Tickets

“It’s obviously been a rough week for us, so all we can do is dive in and, as best we can, try and tighten things up and get things corrected,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Austin Romine had three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Yankees, who have lost four of six. New York didn’t score off Cashner until the sixth.

Farm talk

RHP Deivi Garcia made his third start for the Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre farm team and the 20-year-old allowed four runs and six hits in six innings while striking out four and walking one. Garcia has struck out 128 in 82 2/3 innings at three levels this season.

Trainer’s room

Yankees: OF Cameron Maybin was activated after missing 27 games with a strained left calf and went 1 for 3. He crashed hard into the wall in left while trying to field a double by Sam Travis in the seventh, but waved to the bench that he was OK and stayed in the game. “That wall is as hard as it looks, but I feel OK,” Maybin said. . LHP Stephen Tarpley was optioned to Scranton.

Up next

Advertisement

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (5-5, 4.50 ERA) returns after lasting just four innings Monday in a loss at Minnesota. Sabathia is 18-14 against Boston, including 7-5 at Fenway Park.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (12-4, 4.10) has allowed two or earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

TOPICS: Red Sox Sports
A collapsed internal balcony is seen at a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Members of the U.S. national water polo team were in a South Korean nightclub on Saturday when an internal balcony collapsed, killing at least one person. (Chun Jung-in/Yonhap via AP)
World
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in South Korea balcony collapse July 27, 2019 | 2:50 AM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
Rodney Harrison 'absolutely' thinks the Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl title July 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp.
Patriots
21 obscure player facts from the 2019 Patriots media guide July 26, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp July 26, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman at the premier of his Showtime documentary 100% on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)
Patriots
Get inside Julian Edelman's brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack July 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Technology
'Fortnite' is about to award its best players $30 million. What now? July 26, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal July 26, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Sports News
Egan Bernal takes yellow jersey as hail storm throws Tour de France into chaos July 26, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday's Patriots practice July 26, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski explained the Red Sox payroll situation before the trade deadline July 26, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees July 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
The Patriots planned to visit the White House. Now, it looks unlikely. July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
MLB
Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow July 25, 2019 | 5:36 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
MLB
Yankees put outfielder Bret Gardner on IL July 25, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - Back for his second tour with the Patriots, linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. was sporting the number 8 and was surrounded by the McCourty twins Devin (left) and Jason (right) as they all climbed the stairs and headed for the practice field. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Jamie Collins had to say about his return to the Patriots July 25, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move backup quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Celtics
Celtics agree to purchase Maine Red Claws July 25, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM