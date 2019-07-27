Red Sox rough up Yankees once again in 9-5 win

"It's fun, man. It's contagious. Everyone seems to be chipping in."

Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday.
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
July 27, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — A shot over the Green Monster, a couple off the center field wall and a pair of sacrifice flies to the warning track.

The Boston Red Sox are making hitting look easy against the New York Yankees.

J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Red Sox again sprayed balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the Yankees 9-5 Saturday.

“It’s always a good time when you’re hitting the ball and it’s flying everywhere,” Martinez said.

The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. Boston ace Chris Sale goes in the series finale Sunday night, trying to sweep Domingo Germán and the AL East leaders.

This was the sixth straight game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time in the clubs’ 117-year rivalry.

“It’s fun, man. It’s contagious,” Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “Everyone seems to be chipping in. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first at-bat, last at-bat, early in the game, or late in the game. I think pitching helped us and guys everywhere, just getting hot at the right time.”

Benintendi had three hits and scored three times, and Rafael Devers added three hits and scored twice for the Boston. The Red Sox trail the Yankees by eight games.

Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three straight for the first time since June 11-14.

CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter (with him included Monday), giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.

Over the past seven games, New York’s starters have given up 52 runs — 48 earned — on 52 hits in 26 innings. Overall, the staff has been pounded for 73 runs, with 64 coming in the previous six, the most in a six-game stretch in the franchise’s illustrious history.

“It’s frustrating. You want to pitch well,” Sabathia said. “We know we have a good team over here, a great offense, and we’ve been the reason why we’ve been losing games. So, we want to turn that around.”

Eduardo Rodríguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, seven hits, striking out five and walking three.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Martinez pushed Boston in front by hitting the first pitch he saw into the last row of Monster seats for a two-run homer. Michael Chavis added an RBI single that made it 4-2.

The Red Sox broke it open with three runs in the sixth against Chad Green. Sam Travis, who had three singles, hit an RBI single before Brock Holt and Mookie Betts each had a sacrifice fly.

“Obviously it’s been a tough weekend for us, so far,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

Benintendi’s homer was overturned on replay review and estimated at 310 feet to right.

UGLY NUMBERS

Entering the day, Yankees starters had major league worsts in ERA (7.96), slugging % (.647), opponent’s OPS (1.010) and had allowed an MLB-high 26 homers since the All-Star break.

“There no question we’re going through a tough stretch right now on the mound and have had a rough week and that’s part of it,” Boone said before the game. “You hear me talk all the time: ‘162 and you’re going to get punched in the mouth once in a while.'”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) should be throwing off a mound this week and RHP Luis Severino (right rotator cuff inflammation) is set to start a throwing program. … INF DJ LeMahieu, who entered Saturday as the AL’s batting leader, was sidelined with a sore groin. Boone said he had an MRI before the game and “while I don’t think it’s something major, we wanted to get the testing done and see where we’re at with it.”

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson, sidelined since late June due to a non-baseball related medical matter, pitched three scoreless innings and earned the victory in a rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Manager Alex Cora said he may have another rehab appearance this week and is “a candidate to pitch in one of two games in New York” next Saturday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Germán (12-2, 4.03 ERA) was tagged for a career-high eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start.

Red Sox: Sale (5-9, 4.00) looks for his third straight solid start after allowing two total runs over 12 innings in his last two, striking out 22.

