Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday

“I feel good and ready to come back."

Brian Johnson said he feels good and is ready to come back.
Brian Johnson said he feels good and is ready to come back. –Kathryn Riley / Getty Images
By
5:00 AM

The Red Sox need an extra starting pitcher for their doubleheader against the Yankees in New York next Saturday. It appears Brian Johnson will be the choice.

Johnson pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Triple-A Pawtucket at Charlotte on Friday night. He allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out six. The lefthander threw 51 pitches.

Johnson, who is on the injured list with an undisclosed non-baseball health issue, had pitched twice for Pawtucket and given up one earned run over five innings.

“He’ll pitch during the week, another one. We don’t know how long,’’ manager Alex Cora said before Saturday’s 9-5 victory over the Yankees. “We’ll see how we line it up. He’s one of those guys; he’s a candidate to pitch in one of those two games. We’ll see how we map it out.’’

Advertisement

The only alternative for the Sox would be one of the other Triple-A starters. Hector Velazquez and Ryan Weber are on the 40-man roster.

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 earned run average in seven games this season. In his last game, on June 22, he allowed one unearned run over five innings in a start against Toronto.

“I feel good and ready to come back,’’ Johnson said. “If that’s next weekend, great.”

Finish reading Peter Abraham’s Red Sox notebook on BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox rough up Yankees once again in 9-5 win July 27, 2019 | 8:51 PM
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu runs the bases.
MLB
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu out with groin injury, undergoes MRI July 27, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with former wide receiver Randy Moss in 2015.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady and Randy Moss hop in the time machine at training camp July 27, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes the ball during training camp.
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 3 of Patriots training camp July 27, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Nick Caserio, director of player personnel, speaks with the media before training camp Saturday morning.
Patriots
Patriots executive Nick Caserio addresses Houston Texans' overtures July 27, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Newly acquired Celtics center Enes Kanter speaks during a news conference.
Celtics
Turkish consul upset by Enes Kanter's assertion July 27, 2019 | 9:33 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, celebrates his two-run homer with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Boston. It was his third home run of the game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits 3 homers as Red Sox rout Yankees again July 27, 2019 | 3:28 AM
A collapsed internal balcony is seen at a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Members of the U.S. national water polo team were in a South Korean nightclub on Saturday when an internal balcony collapsed, killing at least one person. (Chun Jung-in/Yonhap via AP)
World
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in South Korea balcony collapse July 27, 2019 | 2:50 AM
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott skips camp start with 2 years left on deal July 26, 2019 | 8:59 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora screams at the umpires during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cora was upset about the Rays moving pitcher Adam Kolarek to first base and then back to pitcher during the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox not pursuing protest against Rays July 26, 2019 | 7:49 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
Rodney Harrison 'absolutely' thinks the Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl title July 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp.
Patriots
21 obscure player facts from the 2019 Patriots media guide July 26, 2019 | 3:31 PM
A UConn cheerleader showed some pride.
College Sports
UConn will pay $17 million to leave the AAC for Big East July 26, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp July 26, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman at the premier of his Showtime documentary 100% on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)
Patriots
Get inside Julian Edelman's brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack July 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Technology
'Fortnite' is about to award its best players $30 million. What now? July 26, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal July 26, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Sports News
Egan Bernal takes yellow jersey as hail storm throws Tour de France into chaos July 26, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday's Patriots practice July 26, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski explained the Red Sox payroll situation before the trade deadline July 26, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees July 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
The Patriots planned to visit the White House. Now, it looks unlikely. July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM