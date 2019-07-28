Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday

The Red Sox need an extra starting pitcher for their doubleheader against the Yankees in New York next Saturday. It appears Brian Johnson will be the choice.

Johnson pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Triple-A Pawtucket at Charlotte on Friday night. He allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out six. The lefthander threw 51 pitches.

Johnson, who is on the injured list with an undisclosed non-baseball health issue, had pitched twice for Pawtucket and given up one earned run over five innings.

“He’ll pitch during the week, another one. We don’t know how long,’’ manager Alex Cora said before Saturday’s 9-5 victory over the Yankees. “We’ll see how we line it up. He’s one of those guys; he’s a candidate to pitch in one of those two games. We’ll see how we map it out.’’

The only alternative for the Sox would be one of the other Triple-A starters. Hector Velazquez and Ryan Weber are on the 40-man roster.

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 earned run average in seven games this season. In his last game, on June 22, he allowed one unearned run over five innings in a start against Toronto.

“I feel good and ready to come back,’’ Johnson said. “If that’s next weekend, great.”