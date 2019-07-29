David Ortiz celebrated his return home with family

Ortiz, after spending seven weeks in the hospital, was released from MGH on Friday.

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic. The Red Sox said on Saturday, July 27, 2019 that they've been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz returned home to his family on July 26, after being released from Massachusetts General Hospital. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
By
12:21 PM

David Ortiz returned home Friday after spending nearly seven weeks in the hospital following a gun-shot injury. The former Red Sox slugger was shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic on June 9, and underwent three surgeries for his near-fatal injuries.

While the Sox have not yet released an official statement on his condition, Ortiz shared an update about his recovery via Instagram on Monday morning. He and his family celebrated his return home with a feast of steak, pasta and fish, but unfortunately, Ortiz is still unable to “crush” solid food.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless,” Ortiz wrote in the post. “Too bad I can’t crush food yet!!!”

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Ortiz will continue his rehab at home, where he will be attended to by full-time nurses and a personal physician.

 

 

 

 

