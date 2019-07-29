David Ortiz celebrated his return home with family

David Ortiz returned home Friday after spending nearly seven weeks in the hospital following a gun-shot injury. The former Red Sox slugger was shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic on June 9, and underwent three surgeries for his near-fatal injuries.

While the Sox have not yet released an official statement on his condition, Ortiz shared an update about his recovery via Instagram on Monday morning. He and his family celebrated his return home with a feast of steak, pasta and fish, but unfortunately, Ortiz is still unable to “crush” solid food.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless,” Ortiz wrote in the post. “Too bad I can’t crush food yet!!!”

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Ortiz will continue his rehab at home, where he will be attended to by full-time nurses and a personal physician.