Jennifer Lopez surprised Alex Rodriguez with a birthday cake during Red Sox-Yankees

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 44th birthday on air during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast between the Red Sox and Yankees.

During the broadcast, Alex Rodriguez’s fiance and pop icon Jennifer Lopez surprised him with a cake to celebrate his birthday.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake

While the gesture from Lopez looked to be appreciated by her soon-to-be-husband, it seems like the cake was not, as it was uneaten until it made its way to the press box later that night.

A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice. All of us writers are now eating it instead.

The Yankees went on to win this game 9-6, avoiding a series sweep the Red Sox.