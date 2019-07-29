Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly ‘confident’ of making a deal before the trade deadline

The Red Sox have until 4 p.m. on July 31 to make a trade.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz throws against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sunday, July 21, 2019. –AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
By
9:50 AM

The Red Sox lost 9-6 to the Yankees in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday night. Boston took a step back after winning the first three games, as Chris Sale allowed six runs in 5.1 innings.

The American League East competition continues apace as the Red Sox host the Rays for a three-game series beginning tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. Another series against the Yankees follows, starting in New York on Friday.

Red Sox looking to make ‘impactful deal’ before trade deadline: The deadline to make trades in Major League Baseball slams shut at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 31.

The Red Sox are currently one game behind in the American League wild card race, and could use some help in the bullpen. According to ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney, Boston is “confident” that the team can make an addition:

Edwin Diaz, who Olney specifically mentioned as a possible target, is 25-year-old reliever with the Mets. Highly regarded when New York traded for him last December, Diaz has struggled in 2019 with a 4.95 ERA. Still, he could add another dimension to Boston’s bullpen.

Olney followed up with more specifics on what a Diaz trade might look like:

Trivia: The Red Sox and Yankees have rarely been trade partners, but have made several deals over the years. What player went from Boston to New York in the last trade to be completed between the two rivals?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A 2004 1st-round pick, the infielder homered in Game 6 of the 2013 World Series to help the Red Sox win another championship.

More from Boston.com:

Brad Stevens wasn’t the only NBA coach at Patriots camp: Celtics coach Brad Stevens (as well as Jayson Tatum) were at Patriots training camp over the weekend. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse also made an appearance:

Projecting the Patriots’ 53-man roster: With Patriots training camp underway, there is already speculation over who will make the team for the 2019 season. NESN’s Doug Kyed weighed in with his most up-to-date guesses. [NESN]

During the Red Sox-Yankees broadcast on Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez surprised Alex Rodriguez in the booth with a birthday cake:

On this day: In 1988, the Red Sox made a momentous trade, sending prospects Brady Anderson and Curt Schilling to the Orioles for starter Mike Boddicker. Then immersed in a hotly-contested divisional race, Boston sought a proven pitcher to solidify the team’s rotation. In Boddicker — an ALCS MVP of the Orioles’ 1983 World Series run — it appeared the Red Sox had found a reliable arm.

In fairness, Boddicker proved a valuable piece as the Red Sox narrowly emerged as American League East winners in a year when five teams were separated by just three and a half games. The 30-year-old went 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA.

Yet he failed to live up to his postseason reputation, surrendering six runs over just 2.2 innings (after being spotted a 5-0 lead) as the Red Sox were unceremoniously swept in the playoffs by the Athletics. Boddicker would pitch better against Oakland two years later in an ALCS rematch, but still lost (as the Red Sox were again swept). His time in Boston could hardly be considered a failure, however, given his 39-22 record over two and a half seasons with a 3.49 ERA. He also won a Gold Glove in 1990.

For Baltimore, the main prize was initially thought to be Anderson, then considered a top prospect. The 24-year-old would go on to play for 14 years in Baltimore, highlighted by a memorably unforeseen 1997 season in which he smashed 50 home runs.

The most consequential player in the trade from a historical standpoint was ironically the least discussed. Schilling was then a 21-year-old prospect in Class AA, and warranted just a brief mention in the New York Times story on the deal (he was referenced as merely “another minor leaguer” in the story’s lead).

Still, Schilling was far from the dominant force he would become. The pitcher who would one day famously help the Red Sox win a World Series for the first time since 1918 wouldn’t fully tap into his potential for another four years, by which time he’d been traded two more times.

Red Sox trade 1988

Daily highlight: The Red Sox dropped the final game of the series against the Yankees, but Jackie Bradley Jr. held onto this catch to make another impressive play look almost routine.

Trivia answer: Stephen Drew

