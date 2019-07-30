MLB trade deadline updates: Edwin Diaz deal appears unlikely

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is 4 p.m. Wednesday. We’ll have updates here from Globe reporters and other media sources of any moves by the Red Sox or reports concerning them.

Indians trade Trevor Bauer to Reds

The Cleveland Indians agreed to trade Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds for Yasiel Puig in a three-team deal that also involves the Padres. The Indians also get lefthander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen, and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres. San Diego receives minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds

Diaz appears unlikely

The Red Sox appear to be looking to bolster the bullpen. The team left little doubt that it would be a buyer after winning consecutive series against the Rays and Yankees.

One reliever the Red Sox might not be buying in on is Edwin Diaz, according to Alex Speier, who writes that a deal remains unlikely, even though the Red Sox are working to find common ground with the Mets.

Some other possibilities, Speier writes, are Will Smith of the Giants, Daniel Hudson of the Blue Jays, and Greg Holland of the Diamondbacks, as well as Shane Greene of the Tigers and Ken Giles of the Blue Jays.

