Nine analytical thoughts on why the Red Sox didn’t make any moves

The Red Sox opted to stand pat at the trade deadline yesterday, was it the right move?

With his decision to stand pat, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski placed the onus on “the guys in the clubhouse’’ to get the team into the postseason. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
July 31, 2019

Playing nine innings while suddenly wishing the August waiver trade deadline still existed . . .

■ 1. So the trade deadline came and went, and the Red Sox stayed with the status quo in their glaring problem areas on the roster, specifically the bullpen. Cool. Swell. Neat.

Don’t know about you, but I can’t get enough of Colten Brewer, Marcus Walden, and a half-dozen Quadruple A guys named Josh. The Red Sox pitching shortcomings are nothing scoring nine runs a game won’t solve. Might want to score 10, just to be safe, especially if the starter can’t get past the fifth inning again.

Advertisement

Pardon the saltiness, but this was a bummer of a blow to the Red Sox’ chances at making a fierce defense of their 2018 World Series title. It wasn’t just that they came into the deadline needing a reliever. They needed multiple relievers that can help, or at least one reliever capable of pitching multiple quality innings, and at last look nothing like 1964 Dick Radatz or 1998 Derek Lowe was available or exists on their current roster.

They needed something, and got nothing, again. General manager Dave Dombrowski’s neglect in restocking the building with actual Major League talent over the winter is a roster-building debacle that has undermined so much about this season.

Why should we think anything about that will change, since on the lone deadline day nothing changed?

■ 2. The theme of Dombrowski and Alex Cora’s post-deadline, we-got-nada press conferences was that the roster the Red Sox have — which happens to feature the highest payroll in baseball despite being about 22 actual major-league players deep — now has to get the job done. “If we’re going to make it, it’s going to have to be the guys in that clubhouse,’’ said Dombrowski. A few moments earlier, Cora said the same thing with different words. “I’ve been saying all along that this group has to get better,’’ said Cora. He’s right in one sense — the starting rotation, presumably a strength, has underachieved save for Eduardo Rodriguez. But the frustrating thing is that too many pitchers the Red Sox have used this season aren’t capable of getting better, and really should not be asked to be.

Advertisement

■ 3. Now they’re counting on Nathan Eovaldi — who is coming off another elbow injury and has pitched 17.2 regular-season innings in relief in his career, with 1.68 WHIP and 5.09 ERA — to be something close to a savior. We know Eovaldi is game for the challenge, and we remember him pitching six quality innings in relief in some rather high stakes last October, but this is an awful lot to ask from him given what he’s gone through health-wise this year. I cannot believe Dombrowski didn’t get a single pitcher to help the cause.

■ 4. Maybe my perception of that will change once we find out what other teams were asking for in terms of a return. Andrew Benintendi should have been off the table, and it sounds like he was. I’d have traded Michael Chavis — a fun player, but one with obvious flaws — for a high-end reliever, but the only reliever that meets that designation that moved was Shane Greene. I’m glad they kept Jackie Bradley Jr. But so many pitchers moved — at this writing, it appears to be in the 20s — that you’d think the Red Sox could have acquired one competent pitcher to help aid the cause.

Buy Tickets

■ 5. Of course, the Red Sox’ current standing — they were two games out of a wild-card spot entering Wednesday — isn’t all on the bullpen. Its flaws have been magnified and its competent pitchers overworked in part because the high-priced starting rotation has failed to go deep into games. This was most recently evidenced by David Price’s 4⅓-inning, 94-pitch mess Tuesday in the Red Sox’ frustrating and fully in-character 6-5 loss to the Rays. The bullpen wasn’t provided enough talent to succeed. The rotation was, and so in a way their failings have been even more damaging.

■ 6. Price is the most frustrating culprit, at least if you can accept that Rick Porcello has basically turned into 2003 John Burkett this year. (The 2002 version of Frank Castillo is also an acceptable comparison). Price is averaging fewer than 5 innings over his last nine starts while pitching to a 5.48 ERA in that stretch. Unless he’s dealing with an injury or inconvenience that we don’t know about, that performance when the bullpen needs a pick-me-up is inexcusable.

Advertisement

■ 7. As enigmatic as Chris Sale has been this year, and as much as his slider seems to come and go on a whim, I still feel like something is going to click soon and he’ll find that elusive combination of excellence and consistency. He’s striking out 13.2 batters per 9 innings, the second-best rate of his career, his velocity is fine, and he’s apparently healthy, which he was not at this point last year. Maybe this is when the Red Sox’ ill-fated-to-this-point, ease-into-the-season approach pays off.

■ 8. I’ve taken great delight in hassling Red Sox fans that preferred Jose Iglesias to Xander Bogaerts five years ago as the shortstop of the future. So in the spirit of encouraging reciprocated mockery, I should note that Christian Vazquez has become pretty much what I expected Blake Swihart to be — a decent but not great defensive catcher who is a genuine threat to do damage at the plate. Vazquez had 16 homers and an .802 OPS entering Wednesday’s game, which is six more homers than he had in his entire 999-plate-appearance career entering this season.

■ 9. It feels like so much has gone wrong this year, but Vazquez’s unexpected development into basically what Yadier Molina was as a hitter at the same age (he had an .814 OPS in his age-28 season) is something unexpected that has gone right. That’s happened in a couple of instances — Rafael Devers’s emergence as a lefty-hitting mini-Manny, Brandon Workman’s workhorse dependability, Xander Bogaerts delivering a season that would rank among the best on Derek Jeter’s ledger. But the biggest surprising development of all would be if this bullpen, left without necessary additions, suddenly becomes decent.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
Raging at Dave Dombrowski for Wednesday's Red Sox inaction ignores a lot August 1, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Taylor Twellman
Soccer
7 questions with Taylor Twellman on the Revolution, and how U.S. youth soccer has changed August 1, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline August 1, 2019 | 2:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox pitching struggles again in 8-5 loss to Rays August 1, 2019 | 12:27 AM
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith works against a San Diego Padres batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Red Sox
Red Sox stand pat at trade deadline, Astros get Greinke July 31, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Tom Brady signed autographs for young fans after Wednesday's Patriots practice in Foxborough.
Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he bulked up this season July 31, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough, MA - 11/4/2018 The New England Patriots Stephen Gilmore holding up the ball after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee) Globe/Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore described how practicing against Tom Brady makes him a better player July 31, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady spoke for the first time at Patriots camp and addressed his contract status July 31, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Cleveland, OH: 5-21-18: The Cavaliers LeBron James (left) brings teammate Kendrick Perkins (right) out of his seat follwoing a third quarter basket. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Four of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins invoked Tom Brady in LeBron James parenting controversy July 31, 2019 | 12:58 PM
David Price Red Sox struggles
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about David Price's recent struggles July 31, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots great Nick Buoniconti dies at 78 July 31, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Gustavo Bou
Soccer
'Does anyone know what's going on here?': How the Revolution turned their season around July 31, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
MLB
Trevor Bauer is headed to the Reds in a 3-team deal July 31, 2019 | 1:37 AM
Red Sox
The Reds traded Yasiel Puig during a game. He stuck up for his teammates before he left. July 31, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Red Sox
David Price struggles in Red Sox' 6-5 loss to Rays July 31, 2019 | 12:14 AM
NFL
A.J. Green has ankle surgery, is expected to miss Bengals' opener July 30, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Soccer
Jill Ellis reportedly steps down as United States Women's National Team coach July 30, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Patriots coach Bill Parcells and owner Robert Kraft arrived off stage together.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots' Hall of Fame? July 30, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Le'Veon Bell participates during practice at training camp.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell is sorry he ruined your 2018 fantasy team July 30, 2019 | 11:53 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Panthers' Eric Reid says he'll continue to kneel during national anthem July 30, 2019 | 11:51 AM
LeBron James Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum defended LeBron James from criticism over celebrating son's alley-oop July 30, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Marcus Smart and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed Kyrie Irving and the Celtics' disappointing season in ESPN interview July 30, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Sports
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday July 30, 2019 | 3:14 AM
NFL
Judge rules Roger Goodell should be questioned under oath about Saints 'no-call' July 29, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft said about Rodney Harrison during his Hall of Fame induction July 29, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup.
Sports News
'Bugha' Lives the teenage dream by winning $3 million for playing 'Fortnite' July 29, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his 2 run home run.
Red Sox
The Yankees are still on top, but the Red Sox are surging July 29, 2019 | 7:59 PM
9-26-2004:Boston,MA:GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS:The final regular season home game of the 2004 season at Fenway Park saw the Red Sox defeat the Yankees 11-4, and they did it in front of a crowd of fans who made team history, as Boston sold every seat to every home game this year. Some of the faithful in the front row near the home dugout celebrated with DH David Ortiz (right), who has just scored in the sixth inning to make the score 10-2 at the time. Library Tag 09272004 Sports Page One (skybox)
Red Sox
'Big Papi will be back soon' July 29, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick told Willie McGinest will be different with the Patriots defense in 2019 July 29, 2019 | 1:06 PM
Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory.
Patriots
Here's who's in the Patriots Hall of Fame July 29, 2019 | 12:55 PM