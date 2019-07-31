Red Sox stand pat at trade deadline, Astros get Greinke

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball has come and gone. The Red Sox chose to stand pat, while some of the teams they will be battling for a playoff spot were active. Here’s a look at some of the moves. Astros trade for Zack Greinke The Houston Astros bolstered their rotation by acquiring Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona will reportedly receive four prospects in exchange for Greinke: pitchers Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, and Josh Rogers, and outfielder Seth Beer.

Greinke, 35, was signed to a six-year, $206.5 million contract by the Diamondbacks before the 2016 season

Oakland trades for Tanner Roark

Another pitcher comes off the board, as the Oakland A’s have acquired Tanner Roark from the Cinicinnati Reds in exchange for outfielder Jameson Hannah, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Pomeranz to the Brewers

A trade involving a pair of former Red Sox resulted in the Milwaukee Brewers acquiring pitcher Drew Pomeranz from the San Francisco Giants for infielder Mauricio Dubon, according to ESPN. The Brewers also get pitcher Ray Black in the deal.

Maldonado back to the Astros

The Houston Astros have traded for catcher Martin Maldonado from the Chicago Cubs, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Cubs get outfielder/second baseman Tony Kemp in return. Kemp, 27, was designated for assignment after batting .227 with a .308 on-base percentage in 163 at-bats this season.