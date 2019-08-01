Morning sports update: Rick Porcello apologized for breaking television monitors in the Red Sox dugout
"The frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and to anybody that had to watch that."
The Red Sox dropped the second of a three-game series against the Rays on Wednesday night, 8-5. It was another tough start for Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, who gave up six runs over 5.2 innings:
Porcello has allowed 35 ER in his last 30 IP.
What Rick Porcello said about breaking televisions: Amid his latest rough start, Rick Porcello was caught taking out his frustration on a pair of television monitors in the Red Sox dugout. The 30-year-old smashed the technology with his hands as he headed down the tunnel in between innings:
After the game, Porcello was asked about his action.
“I’m sorry?” Porcello asked. When reminded of the television damage, he offered an apology.
“Yeah, sorry, I forgot that I did that,” Porcello explained. “It was a reaction of frustration. It’s not the behavior that I condone, obviously everybody gets frustrated. I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me. I apologized to everyone that had to see that, yeah it’s just not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality. The frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and to anybody that had to watch that.”
Trivia: Before being traded by Dave Dombrowski to the Red Sox from the Tigers, Rick Porcello faced Boston in the 2013 American League Championship Series. He surrendered the game-winning hit in Game 2. Which Red Sox player had the walk-off hit?
(Answer at the bottom)
Hint: When he was first called up in 2007, he became the record holder for longest surname in Major League history.
Dave Dombrowski’s full press conference from after the trade deadline:
Tom Brady ranked sixth on the NFL Top 100 this year:
Al Horford’s sister, Anna, on leaving the city:
On this day: In 1962, Red Sox pitcher Bill Monbouquette pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox as the Red Sox won, 1-0. Monbouquette, a Medford native who is in the Red Sox Hall of fame, was a second inning walk away from a perfect game. With two outs in the ninth, he struck out Luis Aparicio to cement his place in history.
And in 1996, the U.S. soccer team won the first ever gold medal for women’s soccer in an Olympics. A Tiffany Millbrett scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over China at the Atlanta Summer Games.
Daily highlight: Chelsea forward Pedro scored in a preseason friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on a skillful back-heel directly from a cross.
Trivia answer: Jarrod Saltalamacchia