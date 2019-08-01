Morning sports update: Rick Porcello apologized for breaking television monitors in the Red Sox dugout

"The frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and to anybody that had to watch that."

Rick Porcello
Rick Porcello looks on from the dugout during Wednesday's loss to the Rays at Fenway Park. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
11:45 AM

The Red Sox dropped the second of a three-game series against the Rays on Wednesday night, 8-5. It was another tough start for Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, who gave up six runs over 5.2 innings:

What Rick Porcello said about breaking televisions: Amid his latest rough start, Rick Porcello was caught taking out his frustration on a pair of television monitors in the Red Sox dugout. The 30-year-old smashed the technology with his hands as he headed down the tunnel in between innings:

After the game, Porcello was asked about his action.

“I’m sorry?” Porcello asked. When reminded of the television damage, he offered an apology.

Advertisement

“Yeah, sorry, I forgot that I did that,” Porcello explained. “It was a reaction of frustration. It’s not the behavior that I condone, obviously everybody gets frustrated. I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me. I apologized to everyone that had to see that, yeah it’s just not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality. The frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and to anybody that had to watch that.”

Trivia: Before being traded by Dave Dombrowski to the Red Sox from the Tigers, Rick Porcello faced Boston in the 2013 American League Championship Series. He surrendered the game-winning hit in Game 2. Which Red Sox player had the walk-off hit?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: When he was first called up in 2007, he became the record holder for longest surname in Major League history.

More from Boston.com:

Dave Dombrowski’s full press conference from after the trade deadline:

Tom Brady ranked sixth on the NFL Top 100 this year:

Al Horford’s sister, Anna, on leaving the city:

On this day: In 1962, Red Sox pitcher Bill Monbouquette pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox as the Red Sox won, 1-0. Monbouquette, a Medford native who is in the Red Sox Hall of fame, was a second inning walk away from a perfect game. With two outs in the ninth, he struck out Luis Aparicio to cement his place in history.

Advertisement

Bill Monbouquette no-hitter Red Sox

And in 1996, the U.S. soccer team won the first ever gold medal for women’s soccer in an Olympics. A Tiffany Millbrett scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over China at the Atlanta Summer Games.

Daily highlight: Chelsea forward Pedro scored in a preseason friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on a skillful back-heel directly from a cross.

Trivia answer: Jarrod Saltalamacchia

TOPICS: Red Sox
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Celtics
Tacko Fall, the NBA's tallest player, loves Dragon Ball Z and his fans who dress up like tacos August 1, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
Raging at Dave Dombrowski for Wednesday's Red Sox inaction ignores a lot August 1, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Taylor Twellman
Soccer
7 questions with Taylor Twellman on the Revolution, and how U.S. youth soccer has changed August 1, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline August 1, 2019 | 2:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox pitching struggles again in 8-5 loss to Rays August 1, 2019 | 12:27 AM
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith works against a San Diego Padres batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Red Sox
Red Sox stand pat at trade deadline, Astros get Greinke July 31, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Tom Brady signed autographs for young fans after Wednesday's Patriots practice in Foxborough.
Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he bulked up this season July 31, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough, MA - 11/4/2018 The New England Patriots Stephen Gilmore holding up the ball after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee) Globe/Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore described how practicing against Tom Brady makes him a better player July 31, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady spoke for the first time at Patriots camp and addressed his contract status July 31, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Cleveland, OH: 5-21-18: The Cavaliers LeBron James (left) brings teammate Kendrick Perkins (right) out of his seat follwoing a third quarter basket. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Four of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins invoked Tom Brady in LeBron James parenting controversy July 31, 2019 | 12:58 PM
David Price Red Sox struggles
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about David Price's recent struggles July 31, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots great Nick Buoniconti dies at 78 July 31, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Gustavo Bou
Soccer
'Does anyone know what's going on here?': How the Revolution turned their season around July 31, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
MLB
Trevor Bauer is headed to the Reds in a 3-team deal July 31, 2019 | 1:37 AM
Red Sox
The Reds traded Yasiel Puig during a game. He stuck up for his teammates before he left. July 31, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Red Sox
David Price struggles in Red Sox' 6-5 loss to Rays July 31, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Red Sox
Nine analytical thoughts on why the Red Sox didn’t make any moves July 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM
NFL
A.J. Green has ankle surgery, is expected to miss Bengals' opener July 30, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Soccer
Jill Ellis reportedly steps down as United States Women's National Team coach July 30, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Patriots coach Bill Parcells and owner Robert Kraft arrived off stage together.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots' Hall of Fame? July 30, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Le'Veon Bell participates during practice at training camp.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell is sorry he ruined your 2018 fantasy team July 30, 2019 | 11:53 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Panthers' Eric Reid says he'll continue to kneel during national anthem July 30, 2019 | 11:51 AM
LeBron James Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum defended LeBron James from criticism over celebrating son's alley-oop July 30, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Marcus Smart and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed Kyrie Irving and the Celtics' disappointing season in ESPN interview July 30, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Sports
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday July 30, 2019 | 3:14 AM
NFL
Judge rules Roger Goodell should be questioned under oath about Saints 'no-call' July 29, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft said about Rodney Harrison during his Hall of Fame induction July 29, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup.
Sports News
'Bugha' Lives the teenage dream by winning $3 million for playing 'Fortnite' July 29, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his 2 run home run.
Red Sox
The Yankees are still on top, but the Red Sox are surging July 29, 2019 | 7:59 PM
9-26-2004:Boston,MA:GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS:The final regular season home game of the 2004 season at Fenway Park saw the Red Sox defeat the Yankees 11-4, and they did it in front of a crowd of fans who made team history, as Boston sold every seat to every home game this year. Some of the faithful in the front row near the home dugout celebrated with DH David Ortiz (right), who has just scored in the sixth inning to make the score 10-2 at the time. Library Tag 09272004 Sports Page One (skybox)
Red Sox
'Big Papi will be back soon' July 29, 2019 | 3:06 PM