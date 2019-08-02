David Price, J.A. Happ both go on paternity leave

David and Tiffany Price (seen at a charity event in 2016) welcomed their second child Thursday. –globe photo/file
By
August 2, 2019

NEW YORK — Red Sox lefthander David Price and Yankees lefthander J.A. Happ, who were both scheduled to pitch Sunday night, went on Major League Baseball’s paternity leave list Friday.

Under MLB rules, players can take up to three days of paternity leave but can return after one or two days.

Tiffany Price had the couple’s second child on Thursday, so it’s possible David Price could return Sunday.

The Red Sox recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple A Pawtucket to replace Price on the roster.

Price is 7-4 with a 3.86 earned run average in 20 starts.

