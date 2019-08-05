The Yankees are apparently trolling the Red Sox with clubhouse music again

The team seems to be enjoying their sweep of the defending World Series champs.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox in New York. –Adam Hunger / AP
By
6:02 PM

The New York Yankees appear to be resuming the Great Clubhouse Music Trolling Wars of 2018.

Following their four-game sweep of the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this weekend, the AL East leaders added a new song to their postgame playlist: “More Than a Feeling” by, yes, Boston. The 1976 rock hit could be heard blasting in the background while Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ talked to the media after their win Sunday night.

According to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler, the song was a “deviation” from the team’s normal post-win playlist — and seemingly not a subtle addition. ESPN reporter Cole Harvey tweeted that it was played “at least twice” while reporters were in the clubhouse. It could also be heard toward the end of right fielder Aaron Judge’s postgame interview.

Advertisement

The song choice — or, more specifically, band choice — comes more than nine months after the Yankees and Red Sox made rather pointed music selections in each other’s ballparks during the AL Division Series.

Following the Yankees’ Game 2 win, Judge blared the team’s victory song, Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” as he walked past the Red Sox clubhouse in Fenway Park. When the Red Sox ultimately won the series, they played the song as they popped champagne inside Yankee Stadium. They did so again after winning the World Series.

Judge, for his part, reportedly said he had no part in Sunday’s song choice — though he was wearing a shirt during his interview that said, “Start spreading the news” (the first line of Sinatra’s song).

“I’d play mine on my speakers,” he told Harvey.

While it’s still a long time until the MLB playoffs begin, the Yankees seemed to have peace of mind following the weekend sweep. Adler reported that their postgame celebration also consisted of a fog machine and strobe lights. Following Sunday’s win, New York has an eight-game lead in the AL East, while the defending Word Series champions have lost eight straight games and are six-and-a-half games back in the Wild Card race.

TOPICS: Red Sox
